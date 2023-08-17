PennDOT has announced that work will begin soon on two bridges in Venango County — the bridge that carries Route 8 over Cherry Run in Rouseville and the Rynd Farm Bridge over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township.
WASHINGTON — The remains of Richard M. Sharrow, an Army sergeant and Marienville resident who was killed during the Korean War, was accounted for on Jan. 24, the Defense Department’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Monday in a news release.
The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts (ARCA) will present a retrospective exhibit of Emlenton resident Andor Paposi-Jobb, who is an acclaimed painter, teacher and international judo champion, at the Red Brick Gallery in Foxburg from Friday, Aug. 18, through Sunday, Sept. 24.
HARRISBURG — Franklin is among 77 communities statewide that will benefit from $35.5 million in grant money to support traffic signal upgrades, according to a news release from Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office.