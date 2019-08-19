CLARION - It was a dog day at Clarion County's Veteran's Park on Saturday, as the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center hosted the seventh annual International Homeless Animal Day to raise awareness for the growing problem of homeless animals.

"We rescue dogs and cats," said Wendy Turnipseed, president of Tri-County Animal Rescue Center in Shippenville. "Tri-County is a no-kill shelter. Our vet bills are in excess of $30,000 a year. That's not counting food."

0
0
0
0
0