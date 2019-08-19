Neshea Rudolph brought her little buddy Augie to International Homeless Animal Day at Clarion County Veteran's Park on Saturday. Augie was present for the pet parade and the blessing of the pets. The local event was organized by Tri-County Animal Rescue Center. (By Randy Bartley)
Oakland urged everyone to check out the services offered by the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic/Animal Welfare Council during International Homeless Animal Day on Saturday at Clarion County Veterans Park. (By Randy Bartley)
Mason, a rescue dog, was all smiles at International Homeless Animal Day in Clarion on Saturday. With Mason are center volunteers Taylor Bitner and Anthony Wuenschell. (By Randy Bartley)
CLARION - It was a dog day at Clarion County's Veteran's Park on Saturday, as the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center hosted the seventh annual International Homeless Animal Day to raise awareness for the growing problem of homeless animals.
"We rescue dogs and cats," said Wendy Turnipseed, president of Tri-County Animal Rescue Center in Shippenville. "Tri-County is a no-kill shelter. Our vet bills are in excess of $30,000 a year. That's not counting food."