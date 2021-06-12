PITTSBURGH - A former chief operating officer with Butler Health System and her husband were sentenced on Thursday in federal court on fraud and tax charges.

According a news release from Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman's office in the Western District of Pennsylvania, Stephanie J. Roskovski, 51, of Butler, pleaded guilty in May 2020 to one count of mail fraud and one count of filing a false income tax return, and was sentenced to 51 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

  • From staff reports

Clarion garden club - Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg on June 8.

It bears watching
Cameron Weller was just sitting in his Oil City home and playing guitar when he suddenly realized he had an audience - a black bear.

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reports

- Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Tuesday had collected 13,563 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,463 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,185 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.