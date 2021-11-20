Karen Dwyer, an intelligence analyst with the Pennsylvania Criminal Intelligence Center, demonstrates tattoos that are used by human traffickers to mark their property during her program Thursday at Clarion University.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Maryann Richardson, first; Laura Flick and Karen Steele, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman, third.
Crawford County will be featured on PCN’s series titled “Pennsylvania’s Neighborhood” from Dec. 13 to 17, the cable channel announced. The series celebrates the people, places and events that make a community unique.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 16,967 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday, including 14,248 tests at the hospital. A total of 3,208 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 15 COVID-19 in-patients (12 confirmed and three suspected). Six o…
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days have, for the most part, nearly doubled from the previous seven-day period.
CLARION — The United Way of Clarion County announced availability of the Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program (CEAP), which matches entrepreneurs with existing, free, local, small business consulting services and financial resources up to $2,000.
NEW MEMBERS — Four new members have joined the Clarion Area Chamber of Commerce. They are Black Bear Hemp Dispensary, 400 Main St., Clarion; Lewis Lumber & Milling Inc., 16289 Route 322, Clarion; The Forest Nook, 3121 Forest Road, Vowinckel; and The Wayside Restaurant, 1123 Old Fryburg R…