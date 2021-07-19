Expert: Waterways flowing too fast for people to safely enjoy them

Oil Creek taken from over Center Street in Oil City. According to the USGS water data on Sunday, the gauge at Oil Creek's Rouseville station reached 9.75 feet around 10:45 p.m. Friday night. (Photo by Stacey Gross)
If you're planning to enjoy the water amenities in the Oil Region this week after the rain that fell over the weekend kept you inside, the best advice is "just don't", says Greg Kaiser, of Frenchcreek Kayaks in Utica.
"French Creek at Utica was 9.07 feet this morning," said Kaiser. "If you have to paddle right now," he said, "go to a lake." Thanks to the weekend's rain, said Kaiser, the region's waterways are both too high and flowing too fast right now for people to safely enjoy them.
If you're planning to enjoy the water amenities in the Oil Region this week after the rain that fell over the weekend kept you inside, the best advice is "just don't", says Greg Kaiser, of Frenchcreek Kayaks in Utica.
The Catholic bishops of Pennsylvania have issued a joint statement indicating that the dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass, which went into effect in March 2020 - just as the pandemic significantly impacted all facets of life in the United States - will soon be lifted.
Troop E of the Pennsylvania State Police, which includes Franklin state police, has joined state police from five other states in focusing on violations of the Move Over Law starting Sunday and continuing until July 24.
90TH BIRTHDAY - An open house will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Pinegrove Township Volunteer Fire Department social hall in Coal Hill to celebrate Melvin "Sonny" Confer's 90th birthday. Friends and relatives are invited to drop by and celebrate the occasion.
Cook Forest State Park will conduct a three-day Clarion River history educator workshop from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, through Friday, July 30, at the new park office at Cook Forest State Park.