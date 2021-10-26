A future ready comprehensive plan for the Valley Grove School District, created to provide a consistent strategy for delivering and measuring an education within the district that’s “continuously improving,” is due to be submitted Nov. 30.
Sarah Lynn Hargenrader, daughter of David and Carmen Hargenrader of Moon Township and granddaughter of Wayne and Linda Hargenrader of Oil City, will celebrate her first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going o…
The Pennsylvania House of Representatives unanimously voted Monday to posthumously honor the late Fred McIlhattan, a lifelong Knox resident who served as state representative for the 63rd District from 1997 to 2008.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, who it was announced Friday afternoon tested positive for COVID-19, is now recovering at his Centre County home after being released by Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that evening, according to a news release from Thompson’s office.
BIRTHDAYS — Several residents at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin will mark their birthdays next month. They include: Margery Daugherty, Nov. 2; Jacque Foster, Nov. 5; Bob Thatcher, Nov. 10; John Rodgers, Nov. 12; John Nadig, Nov. 14; Riley Estrada, Nov. 26; and Mark Worden, Nov. 28. Cards ma…
The two-year, $32.6 million project to repair and reconstruct nearly 10 miles of Route 8 from Georgetown Road (Route 3004) in Irwin Township to Polk Cutoff Road (Route 3024) in Sandycreek Township is nearly complete.
Oil City water crews will be flushing fire hydrants again this week beginning Sunday night, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and continue through Thursday night. The area being flushed is the North Side of town. Flushing will be done in all sections except the Hasson Heights area.
Richard “Dick” Balas, a supervisor for Cornplanter Township, received the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors’ 2021 President’s Leadership Award during the association’s Excellence Awards ceremony.
November is coming, and that means more deer are on the move. November is the most dangerous month in Pennsylvania for deer-car accidents, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Insurance Fraud Prevention Authority.
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Historical Society will present a clock tower tour honoring the late John Mogle at 2 p.m. Saturday at the History Center, (the former New Bethlehem Bank), 301 Broad St.
70th ANNIVERSARY — Jack and Eva Carson of Tionesta will mark their 70th wedding anniversary Tuesday. Both are graduates of the Tionesta High School, and both were in the Class of 1949. Cards may be sent to the Carsons at 89 Carson Lane, Tionesta, Pa., 16353. A celebration with family and fri…
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Agent Orange is a tactical herbicide used by the U.S. military for control of vegetation. It was named for the orange band around the storage barrel.