Fair grand champion steer

Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Aug. 9 with 10 members weighing in.
Modified decree from Catholic bishop
Retired Oil City Area School District staff members will hold their 21th annual first-day-of-school celebration Tuesday, Aug. 31.
- By ELIZABETH IVELL
"I pray that the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give you a spirit of wisdom and revelation as you come to know him,so that, with the eyes of your heart enlightened, you may know what is the hope to which he has called you, what are the riches of his glorious inheritan…
Fred and Pamela Kline Jr. of Oil City, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, today.
With decreasing reports of sick and dead wild birds, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is lifting the recommendation to cease feeding birds.
Old Sandy
Eakin
Aug. 14, 1999
Franklin Bronze Precision Components has added a new wax press to its Franklin facility to improve productivity.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
The Oil Valley Jeeps presented a check for $4,569.71 to Two Mile Run County Park's capital improvement fund on Wednesday.
Barrow card party - Bridge winners Wednesday at the Barrow card party luncheon were Mary Emanuele, first; Nancy Whaley, second; and Soni Houser, third.
Oil City Class of 1961
Aug. 13, 1999
Cranberry Township will host a car cruise and free bluegrass concert Saturday, Aug. 21, in Morrison Park.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Cranberry Township will allocate more coronavirus relief money toward rent and mortgage assistance for low to moderate income households.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Forest County commissioners chairman Mark Kingston said at the panel's meeting Wednesday there are times when it takes an hour or more for an ambulance to arrive on the east side of the county.
Mountain Bike Race
Aug. 12, 1999
Oil City Class of 1958
Graduates
Students in Venango County school districts can once again receive free haircuts during the United Way of Venango County's third annual Back to School: Hair Affair.
MARIENVILLE - The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced Marienville District Ranger Rob Fallon signed the decision notice and finding of no significant impact for the Beaver Meadows Campground Decommissioning project.
The Titusville Oil Festival will kick off Friday and run through Sunday.
Frederick and Nancy Keen of Marble-Fryburg area will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
Flint knapping is a primitive craft that's growing in popularity, and Joe Graham, of Hilliards, was on hand to demonstrate it Wednesday at the Venango County Fair.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
A little piece of Oil City's landmark Drake Theater has received a new lease on life and is now on display at the Venango Museum.
In addition to Harold Albright and Layton Matchulet, who served as general chairmen of the Oil City centennial committee, many others whose names were familiar around town had leadership roles in planning the celebration.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Staff writer
KNOX - The Keystone School Board earlier this week hired Teresa L. Young as the district's superintendent.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - Jill Foys, executive director of the Northwest Commission, brought some good news to the Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
The UPMC health system isn't requiring its workers to be vaccinated at this point.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
KNOX - The permits weren't "in hand" as of Tuesday, but Knox Borough officials believe Horsethief Days will begin as scheduled Saturday.
BUTLER - Butler Health System, which includes Clarion Hospital, has again received recognition as an accredited Center of Excellence by the Surgical Review Corp.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - Courtroom No. 1 of the Clarion County Courthouse will be closed for most of August as extensive remodeling has begun, including painting and the installation of new carpeting.
- From staff reports
Aug. 11, 1999
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Ronnie Beith, the beloved Franklin events and marketing coordinator, was honored for her tireless work for the city on Sunday.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
Oil City was a popular stop for circuses and curiosity shows throughout the 20th century as the prosperous oil town attracted many big-name performers.
