Joann Rhoades, Mary Davis and Megan Irwin (from left) cover tables with table clothes in the Venango County Human Services training center in Franklin on Friday as they decorate for the fall block party they are hosting at the center today.
Bekah Fox (left), a service coordinator with Venango County Human Services, and Mary Irwin look over supplies for today’s fall block party at the Venango County Human Services training center at 737 Elk St. in Franklin.
A fall block party hosted by three women with disabilities will be held today in Franklin.
Megan Irwin, Joann Rhoades and Mary Davis are part of a group called A Reach Out to Community (AROC), whose members want to educate the community about people with intellectual disabilities and autism and invite the community to share in their interests.
On behalf of the Clarion Regional Healthcare Collaborative, the Clarion County Economic Development Corp. is seeking the opinions of community members regarding obstacles preventing individuals from pursuing education toward a career in nursing.
The Oil City Main Street Program’s annual Jingle Bell Run 5K will be held Saturday, Dec. 3. The run/walk event is being held in conjunction with Oil City’s 22nd annual Christmas Past event, slated for Dec. 2-4 in various locations of downtown Oil City.
The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys today for a street reconstruction project on the entire length of Oak Street in conjunction with its Community Development Block Grant program.
MONACA (AP) — Years in the works, a massive petrochemical refinery in Beaver County fed by the vast natural gas reservoir underneath Appalachia became fully operational Tuesday, oil and gas giant Shell plc said.