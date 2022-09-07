People can step back in time for a multicourse Victorian tea and rub elbows with characters from the oil boom portrayed by student re-enactors, as Titusville’s Tarbell House marks its return from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.

Guests also will also be treated to the Political Cartoons of the Oil Region Exhibit, a collection of humorous, and often scathing, artwork about the petroleum industry and its big names published in the popular press during the oil boom.

Fall Tarbell Teas to return

  • From staff reports

People can step back in time for a multicourse Victorian tea and rub elbows with characters from the oil boom portrayed by student re-enactors, as Titusville’s Tarbell House marks its return from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.

APPOINTED — Dr. Angela Hogue has been promoted as Primary Health Network’s (PHN) chief medical officer. Hogue began transition to the role Thursday, and succeeds George Garrow. Hogue joined Primary Health Network in 2016, serving as the lead medical physician for Greenville Community Health …

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the numbers drawn Tuesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

Here are the winning numbers drawn Friday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

Award-winning singer Farnham to perform in Foxburg
Award-winning singer Farnham to perform in Foxburg

  • From staff reports

Katherine “Kat” Farnham, an award-winning singer, songwriter and pianist and a graduate of Clarion Area High School, is returning to Foxburg for a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Lincoln Hall, hosted by Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts.

Happiness Happens photo contest winners announced
Community News

Happiness Happens photo contest winners announced

Maloy Shrout, of Oil City, won first place, and Brandi Beggs, of Seneca, won second place in the newspaper’s Happiness Happens photography contest. Their photos were selected from 163 submissions. Shrout received a $50 gas card and Beggs received a $25 gas card. To view all the photos entere…