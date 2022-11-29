Santa Claus sits amid a group of Dobermans for a photo at Rural King outside Franklin on Saturday. The dogs are (from left) Serenity, Jagger, Rain, Sky (on Santa’s lap), Shady and Storm. The group and their owners do things together fairly regularly, especially during the warmer months.
Logan Swartz of Rocky Grove gives Doberman puppy Sky a scratch while her owner, Karen Eismont of Utica, holds her in Rural King. In the background is Bob Maxwell, also of Utica, with Dobermans Storm and Shady, while the owners and dogs prepare to take a picture with Santa.
Shoppers in Rural King on Route 8 outside Franklin were able to see an unusual sight Saturday — a large group of Dobermans getting a picture with Santa Claus.
But the participants in the photo shoot were probably familiar to locals as the group of dogs and their owners have been doing walks and activities together in the Franklin area for the last three years, according to one of the members, Bob Maxwell of Utica.
