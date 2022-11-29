Shoppers in Rural King on Route 8 outside Franklin were able to see an unusual sight Saturday — a large group of Dobermans getting a picture with Santa Claus.

But the participants in the photo shoot were probably familiar to locals as the group of dogs and their owners have been doing walks and activities together in the Franklin area for the last three years, according to one of the members, Bob Maxwell of Utica.

HELEN FIELDING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald

