Cooperstown fire

This 223 Factory St. home in Cooperstown was ruled a total loss after a fire broke out at 4 a.m. Sunday.

A family of five was displaced after their Cooperstown home was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning.

Josh and Darlene Barger’s 223 Factory St. home was ruled a total loss after a fire broke out at 4 a.m., according to Josh Barger’s aunt, Terri Scott.

Clarion County unofficial election results

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — With no contested races at the county level, the results of the 2021 general election weren’t in question on Tuesday as about 9,051 Clarion County residents went to the polls.

Club Notes

Clarion TOPS — Meetings of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion were held Oct. 18 with 11 members weighing in and Oct. 25 with 12 members weighing in.

Kelly among House members seeking NIH transparency

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16th District, and U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, a Virginia Republican, along with other members of the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus, led more than 50 House colleagues in calling for transparency and accountability into the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Health system virus report

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Sunday had collected 16,138 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 13,578 tests at the hospital. A total of 2,892 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the hospital reported it has 11 COVID-19 in-patients (10 conf…

Casey reacts to U.S.-EU tariffs deal

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., released the following statement on the announcement that the Biden Administration and the European Union have reached an agreement on steel and aluminum tariffs:

Clarion Hospital generates $52M in economic benefit

  • From staff reports

CLARION — Clarion Hospital contributed $52,258,098 to the region’s economy and supported 369 local jobs during the 2020 fiscal year, according to a new report released by the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP).

FIRST BIRTHDAY: Kendall Elaine Scott
FIRST BIRTHDAY: Kendall Elaine Scott

Kendall Elaine Scott, daughter of Sara Chapin and Douglas Scott, and granddaughter of Scott and April Chapin, and Doug and Shawna Scott, all of Oil City, will celebrate her first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo …

Club Notes

Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Lois Gregg and Maryann Richardson, third.

Health system virus cases

UPMC Northwest on Friday reported it had collected 16,971 specimens for COVID-19 testing. A total of 1,321 tests were positive for the virus. As of Thursday, the hospital has 22 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients.