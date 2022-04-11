Family time in Franklin

Although wet conditions postponed Saturday morning’s Easter Egg Hunt and photo opp with chicks at Franklin’s Fountain Park, there was still plenty of holiday-themed fun for the area’s children, and even the adults.
At the Franklin Library, children and their families enjoyed an Easter storytelling along with an egg hunt and singing.
RECOGNIZED — Tarasia “Tara” J. Maguire, an agent for New York Life in Franklin, has earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) for 2022. Maguire has been a New York Life agent since 2009 and has been a financial professional for 33 years. This is the second time Maguire has e…
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice announced a court-authorized operation, conducted in March, to disrupt a two-tiered global bot network of thousands of infected network hardware devices under the control of a threat actor known to security researchers as Sandworm.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, introduced legislation that would provide rural hospitals the ability to stay open and meet high demand due to COVID-19, according to a joint news release.