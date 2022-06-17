The following students at Venango Region Catholic School, which includes Venango Catholic High School and St. Stephen Elementary School, have been named to the honor roll for the fourth-quarter grading period:
RETIRES — Brian Hale has retired from Forest Area School District after serving as a teacher for 35 years. He was hired in August 1987 and taught kindergarten, first, second and fourth grades over the years at East and West Forest elementary schools. He developed an annual fourth-grade curri…
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism has received a $20,000 Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission Keystone Historic Preservation planning grant to assess nonprofit-owned historic buildings with rental potential in the region.
MEADVILLE — State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Saturday joined the French Creek Valley Conservancy and the Pennsylvania Organization for Waterways and Rivers to celebrate French Creek as the 2022 River of the Year.