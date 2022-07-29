There was a fashion show on Thursday at the Clarion County Fair — not for animals but for the sheep owners.
But there was one catch — the owners had to dress in garments made of wool.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
There was a fashion show on Thursday at the Clarion County Fair — not for animals but for the sheep owners.
But there was one catch — the owners had to dress in garments made of wool.
Randy Bartley, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at 814-226-7000 or at randybartley.thederrick@gmail.com
July 29, 2000
The Pipeline Alley Concert Series will continue from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in Oil City, featuring Joe Thompson and Nathaniel Licht.
The Forest County Country Music Association will host an open music jam event at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the MACA building in Marienville.
UNION AWARD — Richard “Dick” Perry of Oil City was awarded a 50-year membership certificate for achieving 50 continuous years of membership in the Laborers International Union of North America, Local 323. Perry received the Gold Card Member Status this week.
USG, a contractor hired by the Franklin General Authority, will be conducting main interceptor sewer line cleaning starting Monday in an area between Elk Street and the Allegheny River from Sixth Street down to the wastewater treatment plant.
There was a fashion show on Thursday at the Clarion County Fair — not for animals but for the sheep owners.
July 28, 2000
Thomas and Judith Karg of Oil City celebrated their 60-year wedding anniversary April 28.
Brian and Darla Creighton of Seneca announce the marriage of their son, Jacob Creighton, to Taylor Wilkins, on May 20, 2022, in Raleigh, North Carolina.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.02 billion, making it the nation’s fourth largest lottery prize.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region reported increases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period.
Wireless Zone, a Verizon retailer, is hosting its annual backpack giveaway from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at stores across the country.
The Clarion County Fair is in full swing, and New Bethlehem-based district judge Jeff Miller has a ringside seat for all the activities at the fair.
Thomas and Susan Dechant of Franklin announce the marriage of their son, Kyle Dechant, to Dina Rosenblatt, both of Washington, D.C. on July 3, 2022.
Clarion Area Class of 1960
The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors.
July 27, 2000
CLARION — Clarion Area School District plans to create a middle school recently moved another step forward.
Wednesday, July 27
Oil City Class of 1975
Oil City TOPS
Horn, Baum and Welms
State Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) will host her annual Nifty Sixty Expo on Friday, Aug. 5, at the Clarion Mall.
July 26, 2000
Clarion Federal Credit Union has announced it is modernizing and changing its name to Top Tier Federal Credit Union, as it continues to grow and expand into 13 counties across northwestern Pennsylvania.
The Junior Olympics and children’s parade were brought back into the Oil Heritage Festival lineup of activities this year after a two-year hiatus.
BROOKVILLE — What began as a garage hobby has expanded into a 10,000 gallon a year distillery.
The Clarion County Fair opened Sunday amid enthusiasm among attendees and all those involved in bringing together the annual event.
LIMESTONE — About 50 Volkswagens were on the move Saturday in Clarion County, as the seventh annual “Dubs on the Move” VW Cruise started at Piney Meadows Campground and wound its way through Cook Forest before ending in Summerville, where it joined “Barrage Fest 3” music festival.
July 25, 2000
According to the Penelec website, storms that rolled through the area on Sunday resulted in, at one point, more than 2,000 power outages throughout the area, the bulk of which were in Venango County.
Brosius
July 24, 2000
Here is the schedule for today and Sunday as the Oil Heritage Festival wraps up:
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Venango, Clarion and Forest counties are medium in the agency’s COVID-19 community level categorization system.
Pennsylvanians have been facing dangerously high temperatures and stifling humidity, and those conditions are sticking around this weekend.
Here is today’s Oil Heritage Festival schedule:
July 22, 2000
FANTASTIC Sale Saturday July 30th 8am-2pm. Glenwood Drive…
Office/Dispatcher - phone, computer and clerical skills r…
There will be a presentation on the “Danger of an Article…
Peaches, cherries, canning tomatoes, sweet corn. Baughman…
-Petersheim’s- Red Haven peaches, sweet corn, cucumbers, …
LOST: Saturday July 16th - A silver necklace with open ci…
FOUND Mercedes Key Fob behind CVS near Oil City Post offi…
Attention Please read 2nd Timothy, Chapter 3 in the Bible.