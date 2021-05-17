Fawn found in Seneca

- From staff reports
May 17, 1999
- From staff reports
Clarion Garden Club - Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Evermoore's in New Bethlehem on May 11, 2021.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Clarion County reported one new virus-related death and the tri-county area reported 125 additional cases of COVID-19 over the past week.
- From staff reports
Emlenton residents on Saturday morning walked through the borough in search of two years' worth of litter to clean up.
- From staff reports
Isabelle Burneisen of Oil City will celebrate her 100th birthday Friday.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
RIMERSBURG - The Donald R. Lobaugh Museum in Rimersburg was hit by a flood in 2019, but volunteers hope to open the museum for Memorial Day after extensive renovations.
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
Scholarships
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,338 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 11,291 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,148 tests were positive for the virus. As of Friday, the hospital no COVID-19 in-patients.
Rockland
Scholarships
- from staff reports
Rockland
- From staff reports
The Oil City High School Class of 1962 will have lunch at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 21, at Dawndi's Restaurant, 136 Warren Road, Franklin.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
RIMERSBURG - For the past 16 years, schoolteacher Rachel Kindel has been taking her students on a field trip - to a cemetery.
- From staff reports
Winners of the annual Margaret Feldman Excellence in Writing essay competition were announced Wednesday night.
May 15, 1999
Heather Mohnkern is stepping down as a Venango County auditor after more than 13 years in the position.
- From staff reports
May 15, 1999
- From staff reports
Clarence and Sally Lockhart of Oil City celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary Tuesday, May 11.
- From staff reports
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has rated Titusville Area Hospital as a five-star hospital for overall quality of care.
- From staff reports
NEW DOCTOR - Dr. Kelly Seibert will join the staff at Wagner Family Eyecare in Seneca. She will replace Dr. Stephen Reinsel in June, when he and his wife will move to Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Seibert is a native of Utica. She is a 2014 graduate of the Indiana University School of Optometry …
- From staff reports
Those attending Catholic Mass in the Erie Diocese this weekend may attend without wearing a face mask as long as they are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
May 14, 1999
Franklin councilman Rudegeair will run as write-in for mayor
- From staff reports
May 14, 1999
- From staff reports
Julia Allman, a local author, entrepreneur and certified life coach, will host a workshop based on her new book titled "3 Keys to Quickly Overcoming Failure."
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Cranberry Township supervisors on Thursday approved a $1,000 contribution toward the township's July 2 holiday fireworks extravaganza.
Brandon
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Sally Keil of Oil City. The article was submitted by Marta Knight.
Oil City TOPS — Linda Barret was the TOPS best loser and Joyce Shook was the KOPS best in status at the May 5 meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
- From staff reports
Brandon
- From staff reports
The state Department of Health said one COVID-19 related death was reported Tuesday by Butler Health System at Clarion Hospital.
- From staff reports
Anyone who wants their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot can walk in to the regional clinic at the Cranberry Mall on Friday without an appointment.
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed Senate Bill 445, the PA Breast Cancer Coalition's research legislation.
