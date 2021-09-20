Fern Trinity celebrates 125 years

COOKSBURG — Jenna Whiting was new to the Cook Forest Chainsaw Carvers’ Round-up but she is not new to chainsaw carving. She represents a new generation of chainsaw sculptors who are young, female, entrepreneurs.
CLARION — Clarion County has been awarded $1,096,125 by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to design, build and launch fixed wireless broadband services to unserved and underserved areas in Clarion County.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 14,626 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 12,320 at the hospital. A total of 2,358 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has five confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One of t…
An upcoming conference titled “Live2Lead NOW!” will offer local businesses, organizations and community leaders the opportunity to be inspired from people who share a passion for leadership and learning.
The newspaper is accepting recipes for its annual Creative Cookbook contest, and now it’s easy for readers to send in their favorite recipes to be published in this popular special section by visiting www.TheDerrick.com.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at last week’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Karen Steele and Pat Stephenson, first; Rita Courson and Laura Flick, second; and Mary Emanuele and Maryann Richardson, third.