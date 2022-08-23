Fertigs center to host Old Home Day

The Fertigs Community Center will hold its annual Labor Day event, Old Home Day, on Monday, Sept. 5.
With more than 50 years of tradition under its belt, the annual event will kick off at 11 a.m. with the American flag raising by the Boy Scouts, and the national anthem, followed by an invocation by Pastor David McVay of the Cherrytree/Worden Chapel/Cooperstown United Methodist churches.
PITTSBURGH — Although tri-county area gas prices this week are above the western Pennsylvania average of $4.25, all three counties continue to to be on par with the nation in weekly drops, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region, with the exception of Venango and Forest counties, reported increases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period. It follows a week in which the entire region reported decreases.