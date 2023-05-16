The Franklin Area School District’s dual enrollment program will run at no cost to students for the 2023-2024 school year thanks to a recently-awarded grant, district director of curriculum and instruction Christina Cohlhepp told the Franklin school board at its work session Monday.
ACV STUDENTS — Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District has named its students of the month. They are Kline Tolbart, Cami Colwell and Aliviya Stiglitz, grade 7; Alexandra Zacherl, Hayden Smith and Reagan Best, grade 8; Ava Snyder, grade 10; Madison Fox, Eva Droddy, Elijah Rausch and Caden De…
Registration is due Monday for a Penn State Extension workshop titled “Cooking for Crowds: A Volunteer’s Guide to Safe Food Handling” that will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion.
The Oil City VFW Auxiliary will hold a poppy drive today, beginning at 4 p.m., on the Spc. Jonathan R. Kephart Memorial Bridge with a group of veterans who wave flags in support of U.S. troops every Friday.
HIRED — Farmers National Bank of Canfield has hired Jon Kosior as vice president, senior relationship manager, commercial lending, at Farmers’ main office in Emlenton. The Emlenton office was acquired when Farmers National Bank of Canfield merged with Farmers National Bank of Emlenton earlie…
SCHOLARSHIP — North Clarion High School senior Kaine McFarland, son of Lonnie and Roxanne McFarland of Tylersburg, was awarded the Hannah Fox scholarship Tuesday during the Garden Club of Clarion County meeting. The scholarship is worth $1,000. He participates in cross country, track, Nation…
Chuck Williams, Ph.D., will present a free program on the Pymatuning Swamp during the North Fork Chapter 29 meeting of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology at 7 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the Presbyterian Church Education Building, at White and Main streets in Brookville.