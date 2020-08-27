The Fertigs Community Center will hold its annual Labor Day event, Old Home Day, on Monday, Sept. 7.
Festivities, which will kick off at 11 a.m., include the car cruise and live music.
Updated: August 27, 2020 @ 7:44 am
