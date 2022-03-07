Fetterman campaign draws national attention

Democratic Lt. Gov. and U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman talks with former Venango County Commissioner Bonnie Summers during a petition-signing event in Oil City on Sunday. Summers also is a member of both the Venango County Economic Development Authority and the Cranberry Township Economic Development Committee.
The campaign of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to claim the Democratic nomination for the U. S. Senate seat currently occupied by Republican Pat Toomey is drawing attention from national media sources.
During a campaign stop in Clarion last month, National Public Radio (NPR) had a team recording the event. The Associated Press filed a story from Smethport. On Sunday, the Wall Street Journal had a reporter at the petition-signing drive in Oil City.
First Energy’s website on Sunday afternoon reported power outages had affected about 2,200 customers in Venango County and about 1,500 customers in Clarion County. The outages coincided at the time high winds ripped through the area.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Laura Flick, first; Frank Klinger and Norm Sherman, second; and Mary Emanuele and Maryann Richardson, third.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is seeking volunteers to participate in the northwest region’s Adopt-A-Highway (AAH) program, which involves cleaning litter from state-owned roadsides.
BIRTHDAYS — The following Sugar Creek Station residents will celebrate birthdays during March: Mildred Murphy, March 2; Melinda Remley, March 4; Susan Daloise, March 9; Robert Tidd, March 17; Kathleen Haylett, March 23; and Sandy Yeager, March 29.
Hudson Wells Hielscher, son of Erik and Kayla (Stover) Hielscher of Madison, Mississippi, and grandson of Terry R. And Darcy Stover of Cranberry, will celebrate his first birthday today.