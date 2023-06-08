Fetterman, Casey co-sponsor bipartisan bill on spotted lanterfly

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. John Fetterman and Bob Casey co-introduced bipartisan legislation that would designate the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species that poses a significant threat to the nation’s agricultural economy, as a high-priority research initiative for the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
Spotted lanternflies were first detected in Pennsylvania in 2014. They have since spread throughout the state and are currently found in 51 counties, all of which are under a state-imposed quarantine, according to a news release from Fetterman’s office.
The Butler VA Health Care System is hosting a Veteran Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Keystone Safari. Veterans and their families are invited to learn more about veterans’ benefits and enjoy a day of family fun.
Forest County commissioners approved a joint resolution Wednesday with the Forest-Warren Court of Common Pleas to rename the Forest County Justice Building the Steven P. Barnett Criminal Justice Building.
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is providing common sense tips to help people stay healthy while current weather patterns push smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada into communities across the state, increasing the average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the air.
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Amanda Dresbach at (814) 676-7061 to make the arrangements.