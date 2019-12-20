FHS Christmas dance royalty Dec 20, 2019 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Franklin High School held a Christmas dance Dec. 14. The theme was "A Knight in a Dream." Nellie Hensley, daughter of Bettie and Gregory Hensley was crowned queen. Tate Daye, son of Sam and Angel Daye, was crowned king. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Click to subscribe to TheDerrick.com! Display Ads Clarion Bath FUN Bank Gift Guide Bulletin Most Popular Articles ArticlesEpidemic in the nursing fieldVandals take aim at Oil City tree, but it's shining againInmate's suicide shows need for reforms, advocates sayArea school delays startFranklin schools resolve suitTitusville man accused of theft from 3 Oil City businessesSugarcreek man charged for threatening officerPolice warn of new scamIrresponsible ATV riders leave a lasting trailPersico issues new decree See more events Upcoming Events Dec 20 Holiday Event Fri, Dec 20, 2019 Dec 20 Holiday Event Fri, Dec 20, 2019 Dec 20 Holiday Event Fri, Dec 20, 2019 Dec 21 Holiday Event Sat, Dec 21, 2019 Dec 21 Holiday Event Sat, Dec 21, 2019