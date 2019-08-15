FHS Class of 1959 holds 60-year reunion

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 15, 2019 @ 10:05 am