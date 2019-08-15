FHS Class of 1959 holds 60-year reunion

The Franklin High School Class of 1959 held its 60-year class reunion Aug. 2-4. The three-day event included a dinner at Benjamin's in Franklin, a gathering at Amazing Foods in Franklin and a picnic. Classmates who attended were (front, from left) Row 1 - Ron Webber, Peggy Cross Atts, Mary Ann Spencer, Carol Lineman Donaldson, Maxine Baughman Hutchison, Alice Brenneman Hulsey, Bonnie Primosic Renninger, Bert Moyar, Delores Coast Boyer, Jim Donaldson, JoAnne Limber Fisher, Leo Ramfos, Jackie Adams Stabler, Mary Dickson, Carol Fulmer Bevington, Tom Findlan; and Row 2 - John Heffron, Dave Adelman, Don Sibley, Bill Fulmer, Ray Bowen, Bud Schoch, Joe DeVault and Larry Bevington. (Contributed photo)
0
0
0
0
0