Five Franklin High School graduates in the Franklin Class of 2023 received Venango Ready scholarships.

The five are Liberty Bell, Marley Hinkle, Ryan Lopata, Harley Whitton and Madison Woloszyn.

0
0
0
0
0

ENGAGEMENT: McKinney/OBrien
Community News

ENGAGEMENT: McKinney/OBrien

Daryl and Mary Kay McKinney, of Franklin, have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Christy Marie McKinney, toMichael James O’Brien, of Houston, Texas.

Community News

Singer Mayfield to perform July 8 in Foxburg

  • From staff reports

Songwriter, singer and multi-instrumentalist David Mayfield will return to the Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts’ Lincoln Hall in Foxburg with his award-winning band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8.

Keystone dedicates Heath Gym
Community News

Keystone dedicates Heath Gym

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

KNOX — Thursday evening the Keystone School District opened the Heath Gym in honor of basketball coach Greg Heath, who has been the Panthers coach for 40 years.

Community News

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization and the Al-Anon Family Group Pennsylvania District 28 have provided the following information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

Community News

Scrubgrass Grange to sponsor herb growing program

Penn State University Master Gardener Susan Courson and Maxine Sullivan, who attended Johnson and Wales Culinary School, will present a program at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Scrubgrass Grange about growing herbs and some ideas to use the herbs for home cooking.