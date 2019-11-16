FHS team wins at Propaganda tourney

The Franklin Five senior division team, comprised of (from left) Carly Calderone, David Ferraro, Christopher Bullard, Tyler Wood and Grayden Ross, finished first at the Propaganda tournament of the Academic Games Wednesday at Slippery Rock University. Ferraro, who tied for first out of all players in the senior division, qualified for the National Academic Games tournament that will be held in Atlanta in April. This will be Ferraro's seventh straight trip to nationals. He also holds a championship trophy for the Propaganda tournament from his freshman year. Twenty-four Franklin students participated in the competition with students ranging from grades seven to 12. (Contributed photo)