According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region, with the exception of Venango and Forest counties, reported increases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period. It follows a week in which the entire region reported decreases.
Cathy Baldwin, who founded Precious Paws Animal Rescue in 2001, will be honored for her service to animals during a public ceremony at the nonprofit’s Seneca clinic during a ceremony from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Friends of the Franklin Public Library will host its annual quiltathon fundraiser from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the library along 12th Street in Franklin.