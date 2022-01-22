A financial independence class will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday evenings from Jan. 30 to March 27 at The Crossing Free Methodist Church, 206 Wilson Avenue, Oil City.

Angie Salsgiver of Financial Peace University will teach on how to run away from debt.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Library Memorials

Materials have been placed in the Oil City Library in honor of Milo Alan Flaherty, Paul Lorigan, and the Venango County Firefighters.

Community News

Free Movie on Saturday

  • From staff reports

The Franklin Fine Arts Council and the Barrow-Civic Theatre is hosting a free movie showing of “How to Train Your Dragon” at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre.

Community News

Club Notes

Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuele and Jane Hilliard, second; and Lois Greggs and Karen Steele, third.

Community News

About People

CARD SHOWER — The family of Rhonda Bush of Reno is holding a card shower for her on the occasion of her 61st birthday on Jan. 29. “She loves mail,” said Bush’s sister, Faye McKean. Cards may be sent to Bush at P.O. Box 177, Reno, Pa., 16343.

Community News

Flu numbers increase in Clarion, Venango

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — The number of influenza cases in both Clarion and Venango counties has again increased, according to the latest report from the state Department of Health.

Community News

Club Notes

Oil City TOPS — 13 TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.