A free firearms law class will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Quality Inn in Franklin.

The class, sponsored by Maurer’s Trading Post of Franklin, will be taught by an attorney with U.S. Law Shield.

Community News

Fly tying class set in Franklin

  • From staff reports

The Keystone Fly Fishers of Franklin, a charter chapter of Fly Fishers International, will offer an intermediate fly tying class starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Emerging Technology Center at 191 Howard St. in Franklin.

Woodland owners conference set in Clarion

  • From staff reports

Penn State Extension will host a woodland owners Conference from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Grunenwald Science and Technology Center at the PennWest Clarion university in Clarion.

Clarion recorder's office has 35th annual surplus

  • From staff reports

CLARION — Even with revenue falling substantially in the office the second half of 2022, Clarion County register and recorder Greg Mortimer has announced his office handed over its 35th annual surplus to the county treasury last year.

Venango recycling event planned Feb. 25

Venango County will sponsor an upcoming collection event for both household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Venango County community recycling center next to Venango Regional Airport in Franklin.

About People

SECOND PLACE — West Forest High School student Jeffrey Bayle took second place individually among all students who competed in the high school Academic Challenge finals at the Intermediate Unit in Clarion. Bayle finished one correct answer behind the first place finisher. Other Forest Area S…

Clarification

Abigail Best, a ninth grader, was named to the principal’s list for the recent grading period at North Clarion High School.