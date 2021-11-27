FIRST BIRTHDAY: Adria Jean Kaye Sterling

Adria Jean Kaye Sterling

Adria Jean Kaye Sterling, daughter of Ian and Erica Sterling of Oil City, will celebrate her first birthday Saturday, Nov. 27. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, then choosing Submission Forms.

Club Notes

Club Notes

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Mary Emanuele and Maryanne Richardson, first; Laura Flick and Karen Steele, second; and Barry Cressman and Frank Lounger, third.

Club Notes

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Belles Lettres — Tina Fell won the 50/50 drawing at the recent card/game event held at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.

Humane Society donations collected at Venango Campus
Community News

Humane Society donations collected at Venango Campus

  • From staff reports

The Student Senate and Veterans Club officers at Clarion University’s Venango Campus presented boxes of pet food, toys and cleaning supplies collected at their annual campus Thanksgiving celebration to the Venango County Humane Society on Tuesday.

About People
About People

About People

Roaring '20s roar back
Community News

Roaring '20s roar back

Dozens of people took a trip back in time as the Oil City Arts Council held a roaring ‘20s speakeasy event last weekend in the Great Room of the National Transit Building.

Community News

Christmas voucher distribution scheduled

Venango County Human Services’ Community Support Services, along with the United Way of Venango County, will hold their annual Christmas voucher distribution to eligible county residents from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until vouchers run out, on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Club Notes

Club Notes

Oil City TOPS — Ten TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Community News

Area health system virus tests

