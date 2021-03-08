FIRST BIRTHDAY: Alessia Lynn Adeline McIntyre
WASHINGTON -U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Bob Casey, D-Pa., issued the following statements regarding their votes on the $1.9 trillion spending bill:
The four-story, 150-room Arlington Hotel anchored this block of Seneca Street in Oil City for nearly a century.
March 8, 1999
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced two new virus-related deaths in both Venango and Clarion counties, as well as a combined 17 additional cases of COVID-19.
The adventures and traditions of summer camp are open to girls who register for 2021 summer sessions hosted by Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania.
4-H Country Cookers - The Forest County 4-H Country Cookers will begin club activities Wednesday, March 17, at St. Anthony Church in Tionesta.
Valley Grove
March 6, 1999
Veterans outreach
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Drake Well Museum and Park will celebrate Pennsylvania's 340th birthday with a special virtual presentation at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Get Connected Venango, the United Way of Venango County's resource for volunteer connections, is an online portal used to connect volunteers with opportunities.
Students at Franklin and Rocky Grove high schools will present "The Theory of Relativity" at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 12-13.
Youth Connection will hold a bowling fundraiser as a COVID-friendly alternative to its annual Bowl-A-Palooza.
According to the state, there have been 3,699,180 doses of vaccines allocated and 2,666,598 inoculations (full and partial) administered through Wednesday, including 8,781 in Venango County, 10,553 in Clarion County and 1,944 in Forest County.
March 5, 1999
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Man to seek re-election as Oakland tax collector
Tri-City bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Karen Steele, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Rita Courson and Laura Flick, third.
Franklin
The publication of an annual calendar was once a featured perk offered to subscribers of The Oil City Derrick newspaper, a daily publication that marks its 150th anniversary in 2021.
March 4, 1999
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango County, as well as one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department members are concerned about access to fire hydrants in the Galloway area.
According to the state, there have been 3,699,180 doses of vaccines allocated and 2,553,518 inoculations (full and partial) administered through Tuesday, including 8,528 in Venango County, 10,194 in Clarion County and 1,859 in Forest County.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
FOXBURG - The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will host a St. Patrick's Day program featuring Carnival of Souls at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The UPMC Northwest hospital has established an in-hospital room that is aimed at providing respite for health care workers.
Christian Life Academy high school students raised money for a program that will benefit people outside their school, and they succeeded beyond their expectations.
TITUSVILLE - The University of Pittsburgh's Swanson School of Engineering has announced plans to relocate its Manufacturing Assistance Center's headquarters to Titusville by the end of spring.
According to the state, 2,483,631 total vaccinations (partial and full inoculations) have been administered through Monday, including 8,391 in Venango County, 9,708 in Clarion County and 1,788 in Forest County.
Venango County is sponsoring a collection for both household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 27 in the rear parking lot of the Cranberry Mall.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The Oil City-Franklin Zonta Club is marking International Women's Day on Monday with a fundraiser featuring rose plants.
HARRISBURG - The state submitted for federal approval the Wolf Administration's plan to issue more than $1 billion in federally funded benefits to families of Pennsylvania children who have attended school remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and who otherwise would have had access to free-…
Oil City
The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is hosting a Hometown Proud Photo Contest that is running from March through May.
FOXBURG - Allegheny-Clarion Valley student Brent Hetrick was chosen to represent the school district and the state by performing with the NAFME All-Eastern Symphonic Band.
HARRISBURG - Pennsylvanians can view ratings of the state's efforts in transportation safety, mobility, system preservation and accountability in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation 2021 Transportation Performance Report.
March 3, 1999
CLARION - The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry announced its newest members are Eagle Nutrition, 532 Main St., Clarion, and Fair Winds Cabins Inc., 115 Riverside Drive, Cooksburg.
