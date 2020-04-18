FIRST BIRTHDAY: Asher Phillips

Asher Scott Phillips, son of Ryder and Rachel Phillips of Kennerdell, will celebrate his first birthday Sunday. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to http://www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, then choosing Submission Forms.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Clarion County has 5 more virus cases for total of 15; Venango County up to 6
-
Happy birthday!
-
Rare bird sighting
-
Lakeview graduate printing face shields to help workers
-
Small grease fire causes slight delay at Seneca business
-
'Not the time to come to camp'
-
Woman's body found in river
-
Kids thank Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department
-
Venango County patient tests positive for COVID-19
-
Wolf signs worker-safety order