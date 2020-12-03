FIRST BIRTHDAY: Avery Gill

- From staff reports
-
The following students in the Valley Grove School District were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
Tom Neely, a longtime member of the Cranberry School Board, was unanimously re-elected to a one-year term as board president at a reorganization meeting held Tuesday.
- From staff reports
-
The Victorian Christmas bazaar held for 16 years at the Oil City Knights of Columbus as part of the annual Christmas Past celebration will not be held this year due to pandemic-related health directives that include capacity limitations.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
The Oil Valley Film Festival is taking place digitally this year, and 27 films will be shown beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil City Fire Department will collect toys and donations for its Toys for Tots program on Friday.
- From staff reports
-
EARNS DEGREE - Stephanie Fiely, assistant executive director of the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville's Education and Training Hub, defended her dissertation and earned a doctor of education degree from the University of Pittsburgh. Fiely's research focused on understanding the region's…
- From staff reports
-
Butler Health System announced Clarion Hospital has been experiencing a growing number of COVID-19 patients as a result of community spread, which has put the hospital's critical care, or ICU, beds at capacity.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's unemployment rate continues to fall, with both Venango and Clarion counties showing seasonally adjusted rates for October below the averages of the statewide rate of 7.3%.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - The Christmas lights are twinkling in Clarion, but the hustle and bustle in preparation of the season is missing.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The Oil City School board elected officers for the coming year during its reorganization meeting on Tuesday evening.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The number of families seeking food assistance at the Cranberry Food Pantry is going up and that has volunteers hustling to meet the need.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - The Clarion County commissioners made a move toward what is designed to be better cooperation between Clarion University and the county for emergency communications.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced 59 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said an additional virus-related death occurred Sunday at Clarion Hospital that has yet to be reported by the state.
- From staff reports
-
Three individuals from Central Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a post by Franklin Area School District Superintendent Mark Loucks on the district's Facebook page.
- From staff reports
-
Democrats cancel meeting
- From staff reports
-
An additional $1,940 has been collected in the Friends for Food campaign, bringing this year's total to $46,996.35.
- From staff reports
-
The American Cancer Society will offer local residents an opportunity to symbolically light a bulb on its Tree of Hope located in the common area at the Cranberry Mall.
- From staff reports
-
Vida Pyle Murray of Emlenton marked her 100th birthday on Sunday, Nov. 29.
- From staff reports
-
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Robert Usoff of Franklin. The article was submitted by his family.
- From staff reports
-
WINNERS - Nate Amon and Rick Walkeo were winners in a photography contest and fundraising project conducted by the Franklin Public Library. Community members were asked to submit photos for the contest with their entry fees being earmarked for library use. Then library patrons were allowed t…
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - A group of Pennsylvania lawmakers introduced a resolution Friday disputing the results of the general election in the state.
- By ELIZABETH IVELL
-
Despite being two days after Thanksgiving, Christmas hasn't started yet. In fact, Advent doesn't even start until tomorrow, and then we still have 26 days before Christmas truly arrives.
- From staff reports
-
Blood drive
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG The state Department of Health on Friday announced Clarion County reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 (10 confirmed and 28 probable), Venango County reported 28 new cases (13 confirmed and 15 probable), and Forest County reported six new cases (two confirmed and four probable).
- From staff reports
-
A book written by a former Franklin-area resident about his recollections of the village of Galloway can be purchased in a couple of ways.
- From staff reports
-
Food boxes being given
- From staff reports
-
ERIE - In response to a holiday season that will be like no other, the Diocese of Erie has launched Simply Celebrating, a new micro-site to help people fill Advent and Christmas with simple, meaningful and fun activities. It can be found at http://www.eriercd.org/christmas.
- From staff reports
-
City crews will pick up leaves next week in the following areas:
- From staff reports
-
The Oil City IOOF Lodge 589 received its charter in September 1866.
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Clarion-Limestone Elementary School have been named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
Tri-City bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Barry Cressman and Edie Foster, first; Mary Ann Richardson and Gene Wagner, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman, third.
HARRISBURG The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Clarion County reported 34 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Venango County reported 19 new confirmed cases.
- From staff reports
-
The following deeds have been filed at the Clarion County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except in the case of nominal amounts such as $1.
- From staff reports
-
The Leeper Flower Pad will host its annual Light Up Night beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at the intersection of routes 36 and 66 in Leeper.
- From staff reports
-
- Garbage pickup for residents in the City of Franklin will be delayed next week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Pickups regularly scheduled for Thursday and Friday will be delayed by one day.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City TOPS - Eleven TOPS and five KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
- From staff reports
-
The following students at North Clarion High School have been named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
Most Viewed Articles
-
Winter Storm Warning
-
Crashes mount
-
Area weekend cases hit 136
-
Another new twist for deer hunters this year
-
Oil City accident
-
Man flown to hospital after Forest County crash
-
Person flown to hospital after crash
-
No Starlight Ball in '21
-
Area records 122 new cases
-
Homicide investigation underway in Crawford
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Christmas on Rt. 66! 5 mi S of Clarion past Limestone Fir…
Jackson Twp. will tentatively adopt the 2021 budget Dec. …
The Family of Donald Copeland express our Thank You to al…
Apples-honeycrisp, gala, cortland, jonagold, fugi. Cider.…
Apples - Jona gold, Motsu, potatoes, cabbage. Baughman’s …
Lost female dog on Linden Ave in O.C. She is a mixed bree…
POLK 1CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING On behalf of Collee…
Clarion County Tax Collection Committee Meeting. The Annu…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Steelers-Ravens delayed once again
-
Fontanazza, Oilers head all-region football squad
-
Firearms deer season opens today
-
Seniors played big role in Oilers' historic run
-
Franklin's McCracken named first team all-star
-
Trettel to swim at St. Francis
-
District 10 All-Region football teams
-
Yeany captures Formula 4 U.S. title
-
Longtime football coach Wiser retiring after 32 years
-
Franklin YMCA swimming
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Oil City accident
-
Man flown to hospital after Forest County crash
-
Person flown to hospital after crash
-
Homicide investigation underway in Crawford
-
Woman faces charges from October crash
-
Man accused of having sex with underage girl
-
Rocky Grove crash
-
No injuries in Cranberry Township crash
-
Franklin man facing luring, corruption charges
-
Man accused of breaking into Hasson school
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Biden's win hides a dire warning for Democrats in rural U.S.
-
Iran's president vows revenge over slain military scientist
-
Huge Puerto Rico radio telescope collapses; many mourning
-
Mother of slain Florida teen shot during burial service
-
S Korea agency says N Korea executed people, shut Pyongyang
-
Cardinal's prison diary explores suffering, solitary lockup
-
Visitor: Monolith toppled by group who said 'leave no trace'
-
Biden breaks foot while playing with dog, to wear a boot
-
Trump science adviser Scott Atlas leaving White House job
-
AP FACT CHECK: Trump distorts military role in vaccines