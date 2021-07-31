FIRST BIRTHDAY: Braxtin Curtis Fischer

- From staff reports
-
July 31, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Earl and Rhonda Salser of Knox celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Wednesday, July 21.
- From staff reports
-
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
NEW BETHLEHEM - The first modern tractors rolled onto the farm in the 1920s, and some of those very same tractors rolled into the Clarion County Fairgrounds on Friday.
- From staff reports
-
National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. is requesting a rate increase of more than $10 in the monthly bill of a typical residential customer.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
The Barrow-Civic Theatre's youth theatre program presented "The Granny Awards" Thursday at the Barrow, and the production marked the first time in-person audiences were at the theater in nearly 16 months.
NEW BETHLEHEM - The farm came to town Friday at the home and garden exhibit at the Clarion County Fair.
- From staff reports
-
CLARION - Clarion University's Educational Talent Search (ETS) will host two SAT review sessions in Ralston Hall, which are free to local students in grades 9-12 and are offered through a grant from the U.S. Department of Education.
- From staff reports
-
July 30, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Today
- From staff reports
-
PennDOT has announced that the Exit 60 eastbound Shippenville ramp on Interstate 80 will be closed from 6 p.m. today through 6 a.m. Monday as part of the ongoing resurfacing project for Interstate 80 in Clarion County.
- From staff reports
-
WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15th District, and U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, a California Democrat, introduced a bill to reauthorize the federal orphan well remediation program under the Energy Policy Act of 2005 for five years at $50 million per year.
- From staff reports
-
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Sunnie Clickett and Barry Cressman, third.
- From staff reports
-
TITUSVILLE - The United Way of Titusville's 2021 campaign kickoff will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at the YWCA Lawn, 212 N. Franklin St.
- From staff reports
- Updated
Here is a list of all the Oil Heritage Festival queens since the first festival back in 1979:
- From staff reports
-
Applications are being accepted for another round of the Northwest Commission's Greenways Block Grant program's funding for 2019-22.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion County Fair
- From staff reports
-
The United Way of the Titusville Region and the Titusville High School Student United Way/Interact will host the annual Stuff the Bus event from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, in Scheide Park.
- From staff reports
-
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is conducting a recreation site analysis (RSA) of the developed recreation sites in the Allegheny National Forest.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
More than 11,000 data breaches, causing exposure of more than 1.6 billion personal records over a span of about 15 years, is at the core of the Unemployment Compensation (UC) fraud uptick, according to a press release from the state Department of Labor and Industry.
- From staff reports
-
WRC CHANGES - Two people have been named to new administrative positions with WRC Senior Services. Ashley Buzard, a New Bethlehem native, was named administrator of Highland Oaks, a three-story personal care community in Clarion. She was most recently the personal care home administrator at …
- From staff reports
-
PITTSBURGH - UPMC on Wednesday announced that its board of directors has unanimously selected Leslie C. Davis to succeed Jeffrey A. Romoff as president and chief executive officer, effective Sunday.
- From staff reports
-
July 29, 1999
- From staff reports
-
CLARION - Clarion County law enforcement agencies have become suspicious that pills appearing to be legitimate prescription medication are actually fentanyl.
- From staff reports
-
Blood drive
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - Officials in Gov. Tom Wolf's administration say the prevalence of ticks in Pennsylvania is high right now, and they are pointing out the numerous diseases ticks can carry while reminding residents of ways to protect themselves.
- From staff reports
-
CLARION - Tripadvisor has recognized Clarion River Brewing Co. as a 2021 Travelers' Choice award winner for food quality and service.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on Wednesday delivered its final $450 million payment to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
NEW BETHLEHEM - It was a special day on Wednesday for some special people at the Clarion County Fair.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - There will be fewer first-year students on the Clarion University campus this year - about 29% fewer.
- From staff reports
-
The Venango County Historical Society will hold a local history sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 307 S. Park St., Franklin.
- From staff reports
-
Five 2021 high school graduates from Venango County have received $500 scholarships from the faith-based Together We Can coalition for essays they wrote.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Clarion County commissioners took steps Tuesday to fix a flood-damaged bridge, remodel three county buildings and improve a county road.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's June seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, for the most part, was down from May, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
- From staff reports
-
Gary and Mary Parson of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
Oil City TOPS - Nine TOPS and five KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - A portion of Clarion University's "office consolidation project" could soon be realized.
- From staff reports
-
Polk resident Tami Walbourn Sari completed the Tahoe Rim Trail Run, a 104-mile race in Nevada that spanned two days earlier this month.
- From staff reports
-
