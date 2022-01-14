Camden Charles Heffner, son of Cole and Ali Heffner of Shippenville, will celebrate his first birthday today.
A story in Wednesday’s newspaper listed incorrect information about the name of the Sugarcreek Borough apartment complex where a woman was arrested on forgery and other charges.
The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Pennsylvania State Police are urging residents with older cellphones to prepare for the phase out of 3G cellular networks and service in 2022.
Clarion University’s 10th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Breakfast set for 9 a.m. Monday has been moved to a virtual format.
Jan. 14, 2000
A story in Wednesday’s newspaper listed misleading information about the amount of money that was stolen from a woman.
Jan. 13, 2000
Barrow card party — Nancy Whaley, Kaycee Reib and Patti Fryman were bridge winners at this week’s Barrow card party.
The Penn Highlands Healthcare System, like others across the nation, is feeling the stress from the COVID-19 omicron variant.
Venango Catholic High School will host its annual Heritage Gala on Saturday, March 19, at the school.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has increased.
Nearly $10,000 has been contributed so far to a fund that honors a longtime editor at The Derrick and will benefit Oil City High School students.
Jan. 12, 2000
Keystone Fly Fishers will be offering a “beginners” fly-tying class starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the National Transit Building, 206 Seneca St., Oil City.
Venango County commissioners heard some updates and took care of routine matters at their monthly meeting Tuesday.
A Rouseville resident told Oil City School Board members Monday that he would like to see a tall tree stump in front of Hasson Heights Elementary School carved into a sculpture.
CooperstownItems have been placed in the Cooperstown Public Library in memory of Glenn Davis and Charles Bean.
Keystone High School Class of 1961
The Franklin Fine Arts Council and the Barrow-Civic Theatre is hosting a free movie showing of “The Lion King” (the new version) at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre.
HARRISBURG — Clarion County will receive $500,000 to help with existing owner-occupied housing, in partnership with the Clarion County Housing and Community Development Corporation.
The Karma Concert Series has a lineup of performers ready to entertain the community the rest of this month.
Clarion County and Titusville will receive substantial funds through the state’s HOME Investment Partnerships Program to support affordable housing programs.
Venango Archaeology
Jan. 11, 2000
CONNEAUT LAKE (AP) — The iconic Blue Streak roller coaster at Conneaut Lake Park is no more, but officials say it wasn’t destroyed by a fire at the park last week.
Today is the deadline for area businesses to submit articles and photos to be included in the newspaper’s annual Business Review and Forecast.
The deadline for entries of original 2-D or 3-D original artwork for the sixth annual Nature Art Showcase has been extended to Sunday. The event is a free public art exhibition to be held Feb. 4 and 5 inside the Barrow-Civic Theatre during Franklin On Ice.
Jan. 10, 2000
Jan. 8, 2000
APPOINTED — Deanna Kelly, a 1990 Rocky Grove High School graduate and a professor of psychiatry at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, has been appointed to lead a committee of experts who review and approve all proposed research projects involving human participants for the Maryl…
Haddie Rose Rivas, daughter of Julian and Tenille Rivas of Seneca, will celebrate her first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, then choosing Submi…
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Monday with 10 members weighing in.
Don and Ellen Wilson of Franklin celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday, Dec. 30.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Mary Ann Richardson, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Barry Cressman and Karen Steele, third.
Jan. 7, 2000
