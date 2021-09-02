FIRST BIRTHDAY: Chloe VanZandt

Chloe VanZandt, daughter of Tammy and Ronald VanZandt of Rockland, will celebrate her first birthday today, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, then choosing Submission Forms.
Sept. 2, 1999
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Forest County commissioners dealt with a few matters at their meeting Wednesday.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism will hold its annual meeting at 8 a.m. Sept. 23 at Cross Creek Resort in Titusville.
- From staff reports
-
The public meeting on the results of the ATV Trail Feasibility Study Public Survey, conducted by the Oil Region Alliance, has been rescheduled.
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Aug. 23 with 10 members weighing in.
The Rev. Gary and Ann Brown of Winnebago, Illinois will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Sunday.
More than 100 local students were awarded scholarships through Bridge Builders Community Foundations.
Franklin Class of 1966
- From staff reports
-
Lantern tours of historic Pithole City will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion County Master Gardeners will offer online classes for people who are interested in learning how to grow fruits, vegetables, trees and ornamentals and who want to pursue certification as a Penn State Extension Master Gardener.
Donald “Slim” and Sandra Hartsell of Henry’s Bend will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Charles and Carol Schettler of Shippenville will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Richard and Carolyn Ward of Dempseytown will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Holly Huff of Oil City has announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of her daughter, Danielle Jo Stearns, to Dustin Lee Craig of Reno.
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion University physics department will present Stars Over Clarion at 7 p.m. today in the Donald D. Peirce Planetarium located in the Grunenwald Science and Technology Center at the university.
Koda James Emick, son of Katlyn Emick of Rouseville, celebrated his first birthday Tuesday. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, then choosing Submission Forms.
As heavy hammers pounded and pry bars lifted, the sound of clanging steel could be heard on North Seneca Street in Oil City on Tuesday, as the railroad tracks along the road were being upgraded.
- From staff reports
-
DUBOIS — WRC Senior Services, with operations in Clarion, Brookville, New Bethlehem and Ridgway, and Penn Highlands Healthcare on Tuesday announced an integration plan.
- From staff reports
-
PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline in both Clarion and Forest counties is in line with this week’s western Pennsylvania average of $3.23, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. In Venango County, however, the average price is $3.34.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021:
Sept. 1, 1999
TAKES ROLE — Scott DiTullio has taken on the role of director of bands within the Pittsburgh Youth Philharmonic Orchestra. He will remain on staff as director of bands for Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District in Foxburg, where he has worked since 2005. Before that, DiTullio worked for th…
Venango Democrats to meet
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, working with the State System Foundation, has announced an initiative to help prevent dropout among at-risk students.
- By MARK OLIVER City editor
-
The Derrick celebrated a milestone in its long, distinguished history on Saturday, Aug. 14, 1971, with the publication of its special centennial edition to mark the 100-year anniversaries of the newspaper and Oil City.
- By MARK OLIVER City editor
-
The first section of The Derrick’s Aug. 14, 1971, centennial edition offered a glimpse into the happenings of the times both here and elsewhere.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has more than doubled from the previous seven days.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
SENECA — Dean Straffin, a retired anthropology professor from Clarion University, had no intention to become a collector of World War II military vehicles.
Aug. 30, 1999
Aug. 28, 1999
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The Venango County Human Services department will participate in Tuesday’s observance of International Overdose Awareness Day.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News Editor
-
MONROE — Penn Highlands Healthcare is awaiting certification from the state Department of Health in order to open its new Clarion Community Medical Building along Holiday Inn Road, near Route 68 across from the Clarion Mall.
- From staff reports
-
The timeline has been revised for the final detour phase of the Route 8 reconstruction project in Venango County.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson issued the following statement on the attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan:
