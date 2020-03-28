FIRST BIRTHDAY: Eliydieah Stephens

Eliydieah Ann Marie Stephens, daughter of Deanna Stephens of Oil City, will mark her first birthday today. Information for First Birthday announcements may be submitted by going online to http://www.TheDerrick.com and clicking on Submission Forms.
