FIRST BIRTHDAY: Ellie Amanda Beu

Ellie Amanda Beu, daughter of Nicole Hegarty and Christopher Beu of Charleroi and granddaughter of Rich and Judith Catanzaro of Kennerdell will celebrate her first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, then choosing Submission Forms.
Community News

SCI Forest visitation resumes June 25

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Corrections announced Thursday that three state prisons, including SCI Forest, have finalized plans to reimplement in-person visitation.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-City Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Frank Klinger and Maryann Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.