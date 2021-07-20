FIRST BIRTHDAY: Emerson Tucker

- From staff reports
The Music on the Square event in Oil City featuring Max Schang's Trio of Blues is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in Town Square.
- From staff reports
CLARION - The admissions teams from Clarion, Edinboro and California universities will embark today on a three-day trip, beginning today, to spend one day on each campus.
- From staff reports
Cranberry Class of 1956
- From staff reports
Clarion Garden Club - Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met last week at Evermoore's in New Bethlehem.
- From staff reports
Achievements
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Oil City School Board members heard an update Monday from Superintendent Lynda Weller about the district's COVID policy going into the upcoming school year.
- From staff reports
PARKER - A Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission marker that notes the Parker's Landing Petroglyphs are under waters of the Allegheny River for much of the year was unveiled Saturday.
- From staff reports
Tea Party to meet
- From staff reports
Due to flood damage, Route 428 in Venango County remains closed to through traffic from its intersection with Route 417 in Oakland Township to its intersection with Route 27 in Plum Township.
- From staff reports
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Striking oil gave the Oil Region its prosperity and claim to fame, but those same tanks left destruction in their wake during what has come to be remembered as the Great Fire and Flood of June 5, 1892.
- From staff reports
July 20, 1999
- From staff reports
The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. has a new executive director.
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
July 19, 1999
- From staff reports
An Oil City 150 alumni night event is planned for 7 p.m. Thursday at Double Play sports bar in Oil City.
- From staff reports
Roger and Rhonda McCall of Carlton will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
- From staff reports
Donald R. and Dorothy A. McCall of Sligo, will mark their 65th wedding anniversary Tuesday.
- From staff reports
Frank and Sally Barger of Parker will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
If you're planning to enjoy the water amenities in the Oil Region this week after the rain that fell over the weekend kept you inside, the best advice is "just don't", says Greg Kaiser, of Frenchcreek Kayaks in Utica.
- From staff reports
July 17, 1999
- From staff reports
Troop E of the Pennsylvania State Police, which includes Franklin state police, has joined state police from five other states in focusing on violations of the Move Over Law starting Sunday and continuing until July 24.
Beaver Township School
- From staff reports
Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held July 12, with 11 members weighing in.
- From staff reports
A pork chop dinner that was originally planned as part of the Oil Heritage Festival has been canceled.
- From staff reports
The Catholic bishops of Pennsylvania have issued a joint statement indicating that the dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass, which went into effect in March 2020 - just as the pandemic significantly impacted all facets of life in the United States - will soon be lifted.
- From staff reports
A book sale hosted by Friends of the Oil City Library will be held at the library during the Oil Heritage Festival.
- From staff reports
The 25th annual Swing for Susies Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course near Cooperstown.
- From staff reports
July 16, 1999
- From staff reports
Cook Forest events
- From staff reports
Oil City's annual Oil Heritage Festival, which is set for July 22-25, is chock full of activities.
- From staff reports
Today
A special informational meeting about Center Cemetery will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at Center United Methodist Church in Polk.
- From staff reports
The Salvation Army's Oil City Dental Center is temporarily without a dentist on staff and has put a pause on services for new patients.
- From staff reports
July 15, 1999
- From staff reports
Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City will give away free sack lunches on Saturday, July 24, during the Oil Heritage Festival parade.
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
Oil City Class of 1958
- From staff reports
CLARION - The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. (CCEDC) is seeking insight from Clarion County residents on what it's like to live in the county.
- From staff reports
Oil City TOPS - Twelve TOPS and four KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
