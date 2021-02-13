FIRST BIRTHDAY: Gage Golden

Gage Golden, son of James Golden and Amanda Hogue of Venus, will celebrate his first birthday Sunday. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, then choosing Submission Forms.
Tri-county area adds 14 virus cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one additional virus-related death from Clarion County.

Holiday Closings

  • From staff reports

- PennDOT driver license and photo centers will be closed today through Monday in observance of Presidents Day.

Clarion jail visitation remains on hold

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - Inmates at the Clarion County jail will have to wait at least another month before they can see visitors as the county's jail board decided Thursday not to re-open visitation at this time.

Tri-county reports 19 new cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one additional virus-related death from Venango County.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Mary Ann Richardson and Rita Courson and Gene Wagner tied for first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Sunnie Clickett and Frank Klinger, third.

Clarion County Republicans vote to censure Toomey

  • From staff reports

The Clarion County Republican Committee on Tuesday evening voted unanimously to censure U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey for his "actions against" the Republican Party and former President Donald J. Trump, according to a news release from Rick Rathfon, the committee's chairman.

State reports data server issues

  • From staff reports

According to the state, maintenance to the Department of Health's data server caused additional reported cases on Monday to be low. Because of the server's downtime, new reported cases on Tuesday included more cases as a result of "catch-up reporting." New deaths reported over Sunday, Monday…

Tri-county reports 19 new cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.

Pitt-Titusville nursing program recognized

  • From staff reports

TITUSVILLE - The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville's Education and Training Hub's nursing program was ranked as the seventh-best registered nursing program in the state for 2021 by nursing advocacy group RegisteredNursing.org.

Food distribution scheduled

  • From staff reports

CLARION - Clarion First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St., will distribute food boxes on Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. or while supplies last. The boxes contain a variety of meat, vegetables and dairy products.