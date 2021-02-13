FIRST BIRTHDAY: Gage Golden

- From staff reports
-
CLARION - For the 33rd year, the office of the Clarion County Register and Recorder and Clerk of Courts has turned over a surplus to the county treasury.
- From staff reports
-
Petition circulation
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one additional virus-related death from Clarion County.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
Offices in the Venango County Courthouse and other county buildings will reopen for public access on Tuesday.
- From staff reports
-
- PennDOT driver license and photo centers will be closed today through Monday in observance of Presidents Day.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City School District will return to full in-person instruction Monday, Feb. 22, according to Superintendent Lynda Weller.
- From staff reports
-
The City of Oil City plans to apply for a federal Community Development Block Grant to support the proposed reconstruction of Innis Street from Front Street to West First Street in the near future.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - Inmates at the Clarion County jail will have to wait at least another month before they can see visitors as the county's jail board decided Thursday not to re-open visitation at this time.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Cranberry Township is asking the Venango County Land Bank for some funding to help defray costs associated with the demolition of a house at the bottom of Seneca Hill.
- From staff reports
-
St. Patrick Community Food Pantry at 952 Buffalo St., Franklin, will be open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
- From staff reports
-
Rebecca Lander of Knox has earned the Girl Scout Gold Award for her "Tiny Libraries" project.
- From staff reports
-
Kip and Cheryl Ferry of Utica have announced the engagement of their daughter, Bailey Ferry, to Logan Magness of New Bethlehem.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one additional virus-related death from Venango County.
- From staff reports
-
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Mary Ann Richardson and Rita Courson and Gene Wagner tied for first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Sunnie Clickett and Frank Klinger, third.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion Christian School has scheduled an enrollment event on March 8. Enrollment is for children between the ages of 3 and sixth grade.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion County Republican Committee on Tuesday evening voted unanimously to censure U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey for his "actions against" the Republican Party and former President Donald J. Trump, according to a news release from Rick Rathfon, the committee's chairman.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
A state police fire marshal has determined that Sunday's blaze at the popular Log Cabin Restaurant in Seneca was electrical in nature.
- From staff reports
-
Orders and payment for the American Cancer Society's Daffodil Days in Venango County are due by Friday, Feb. 19.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday approved a grant request to the Department of Community and Natural Resources for the East Brady Tunnel project.
- From staff reports
-
Glenn R. "Dick" and Mary F. McElhattan of Franklin will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Thursday.
- From staff reports
-
Dean's list
- From staff reports
-
According to the state, maintenance to the Department of Health's data server caused additional reported cases on Monday to be low. Because of the server's downtime, new reported cases on Tuesday included more cases as a result of "catch-up reporting." New deaths reported over Sunday, Monday…
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - Clarion County commissioners approved two applications Tuesday for projects designed to aid economic development in the region.
- From staff reports
-
TITUSVILLE - The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville's Education and Training Hub's nursing program was ranked as the seventh-best registered nursing program in the state for 2021 by nursing advocacy group RegisteredNursing.org.
- From staff reports
-
The VA Clinic on the Oil City-Franklin Road has been administering COVID vaccinations to veterans who qualify.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Venango County is planning to bring in an interim warden for the Venango County jail until a new warden is hired.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil City Arts Council will present a virtual Transit Concert with Acoustic Earle at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Oil City High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
PUNXSUTAWNEY - The State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) has cited four local bars and taverns for various offenses related to being open during a state-ordered, COVID-19-related, shutdown.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The Oil City, Franklin and Cooperstown public libraries are reopening for public access Monday, Feb. 15.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
UPMC Northwest is pressing hard on state health officials to provide large shipments of COVID-19 vaccine in an effort to begin scheduling clinics to administer the vaccine.
- From staff reports
-
State Rep. R. Lee James' Seneca office will offer veterans affairs outreach hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
- From staff reports
-
CLARION - Clarion First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St., will distribute food boxes on Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. or while supplies last. The boxes contain a variety of meat, vegetables and dairy products.
- From staff reports
-
Lakeview Area Public Library has organized an alternative Easter egg hunt from March 1 to 31.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 49 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Forest County.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Interior of Log Cabin Restaurant 'burnt out'
-
Log Cabin owners want to rebuild
-
Fire destroys Seneca home
-
1 flown after Franklin crash
-
Woman hit by vehicle is Franklin official
-
Investor buys big OC buildings
-
Man accused of stealing 10 guns at residence
-
Franklin man killed in crash
-
Franklin school leaders discuss 'COVID slide'
-
Woman facing more retail theft charges
Recent Ads
2009 Dodge Wheelchair van, 184,111 mi.,$3,300 OBO. 2010 D…
ABC Life Center Part time Director of Clinical ministry. …
Clarion County Career Center 2021 Spring Classes (Full Co…
Roommate Wanted: Luxury Clarion Apartment with private be…
School Student Van Driver - part time (could lead into fu…
Bev, In my HEART of HEARTS , you’ll always be my SPECIAL …
$100 Reward Lost (2) 25’ tie down chains and 1 set of tir…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
1 flown after Franklin crash
-
Woman hit by vehicle is Franklin official
-
Man accused of stealing 10 guns at residence
-
Franklin man killed in crash
-
Woman facing more retail theft charges
-
Rollover crash in Cranberry Township
-
Venango inmate charged after drugs found
-
Central Court
-
Man accused of strangling woman waives hearing
-
OC man accused of running from police
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
WHO says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
-
Polish pride, free speech at stake in Holocaust libel case
-
Himalayan glacier disaster highlights climate change risks
-
Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?
-
EXPLAINER: How are the Myanmar protests being organized?
-
Likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash to be announced
-
Syrian who fled to Germany 5 years ago runs for parliament
-
Immigrants, activists worry Biden won't end Trump barriers
-
Minnesota officials clash on security plan for Chauvin trial
-
Rescuers look for survivors of Indian glacier flood disaster