FIRST BIRTHDAY: Haddie Rose Rivas

Haddie Rose Rivas, daughter of Julian and Tenille Rivas of Seneca, will celebrate her first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, then choosing Submission Forms.
Jan. 8, 2000
APPOINTED — Deanna Kelly, a 1990 Rocky Grove High School graduate and a professor of psychiatry at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, has been appointed to lead a committee of experts who review and approve all proposed research projects involving human participants for the Maryl…
- From staff reports
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Monday with 10 members weighing in.
Don and Ellen Wilson of Franklin celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday, Dec. 30.
- From The Clarion News
A Fairmount City man was shot in his right leg in a hunting accident Dec. 31 in a wooded area along Kemmer Road in Limestone Township, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
The newspaper will publish its 82nd annual Business Review and Forecast in February and is looking for area business owners to provide information for the special section.
- From staff reports
Relay for Life teams in Venango County are participating in the American Cancer Society’s annual Daffodil Days fundraiser.
Jan. 7, 2000
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Mary Ann Richardson, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Barry Cressman and Karen Steele, third.
- From staff reports
There are still seats available on a bus traveling to Washington, D.C., for the annual March for Life that will take place Friday, Jan. 21.
- From staff reports
Clarion Hospital will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the Rimersburg Medical Center.
Jan. 6, 2000
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has substantially increased.
- From staff reports
The Life Center is hosting a viewing of “Roe V Wade,” a PG-13 movie about the 1973 court decision on legalized abortion, at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Clarion County Judge Sarah Seidle-Patton conducted a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday for elected county and municipal officials, school board members and election workers.
- By STACEY GROSS Contributing writer
Franklin has submitted a new application to the McElhattan Foundation, this time for targeted neighborhood sidewalk improvements, city council heard Monday at its regular meeting.
Jan. 5, 2000
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
At the close of the Clarion County commissioners’ Tuesday morning reorganizational meeting, during which the commissioners were elected to individual posts, the ZOOM session took a bizarre turn.
Jan. 4, 2000
- From staff reports
Venango Democrats to meet Wednesday
Oil City TOPS — Eight TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Oil City Class of 1963
- From staff reports
Clarion University will host its 10th annual Martin Luther King Jr. community breakfast at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, in Eagle Commons.
- From staff reports
PITTSBURGH — Melissa Hart, a three-time Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives and former state senator, has announced her candidacy for governor of Pennsylvania.
Jan. 3, 2000
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
For the second consecutive year, Clarion County townships and boroughs face another reduction in their state liquid fuels road funding, and this year’s reduced funding is far less than funding in last year’s coronavirus-related cuts.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION — Clarion County is looking to Harrisburg for the “authority to create an authority.”
- From staff reports
Original art pieces are being accepted for inclusion in the Nature Art Showcase and Sale, a free public art exhibition at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin, during “Franklin On Ice” on Feb. 4 and 5.
The newspaper will not be published Saturday due to the New Year's Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper office will be closed for business today because of the holiday.
ERIE — National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. projects a decrease in overall supply charges for gas purchases to be made between Aug. 1, 2022, and July 31, 2023.
HARRISBURG — The state has handed UPMC Health Coverage Inc. and UPMC Health Options Inc. a $250,000 penalty stemming from a comprehensive Affordable Care Act market conduct examination of practices and procedures.
Community Blood Bank will hold a blood drive from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce, 1255 Liberty St.
The Clarion Free Library will return to regular operating hours beginning Monday.
- From staff reports
Dean’s list
Christ Lutheran Church at 1029 Grandview Road in Oil City will hold a New Year’s Eve worship service with Holy Communion at 6 p.m. today.
- From staff reports
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Mary Ann Richardson, first; Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman and Karen Steele and Pat Stewart tied for third.
