FIRST BIRTHDAY: Keivyn River Corbett

Keivyn River Corbett, son of Heidi and Travis Corbett of Rouseville will celebrate his first birthday today, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, then choosing Submission Forms.
Tags
Keivyn River Corbett, son of Heidi and Travis Corbett of Rouseville will celebrate his first birthday today, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home bu…
104th BIRTHDAY — Grace Wilkinson, a former resident of New Bethlehem and Oil City, will turn 104 on Thursday, Sept. 23. She resides with her daughter, Linda Wilkinson in Erie. Other family members include a daughter, Sallie, and her husband, Gordon Johnson, in Oil City; and a granddaughter, …
- From staff reports
-
Randall and Cynthia Busch of Henry’s Bend celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Lauren Ellen Wiser and Alec William Thurau exchanged wedding vows in a ceremony held at 1:30 p.m. July 24, 2021, at St. Agatha Church in Meadville.
Franklin’s Bandstand Park looked more like an animal sanctuary rather than a public park on Saturday, as Precious Paws Animal Rescue’s PetFest made its return after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sept. 13, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Members of the Redbank Valley Education Association plan to strike today, according to a post on the Redbank Valley School District Facebook page.
Rebecca Jane Gravatt and Logan Aaron Way exchanged wedding vows at a ceremony held at 4:30 p.m. July 24 at the Gravatt residence in Franklin.
Baughman
- From staff reports
-
Clarion University, in partnership with The Primary Health Network, will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Suites on Main South, 896 Main St., Clarion.
Rio Everleigh Knauff, daughter of Andy and Elizabeth Knauff of Grove City, will celebrate her first birthday Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home bu…
The Clarion County Historical Society’s Sutton-Ditz Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and by appointment. The museum will close for winter on Nov. 18.
Sept. 11, 1999
- From staff reports
-
BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett on Friday said his office has been receiving phone calls from parents since the state-issued order of face masks in schools was issued Aug. 31.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Thursday had collected 14,357 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 12,094 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,320 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has two confirmed …
- From staff reports
-
The ninth annual Fighter’s Ball will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Quality Inn in Franklin. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Samuel and Frances Polito of Franklin will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary today.
Barrow Card Party — The Barrow Card Party was held Sept. 8 with Patti Fryman, Sherry Kukla and Marilyn Ham as winners in bridge.
Keystone Class of 1961
Leia Marie Byham, daughter of Tessa and Jon Byham of Oil City, will celebrate her first birthday today, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
Sept. 10, 1999
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Cranberry Township Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Eric Heil said multiple construction projects, totaling $1,865,900, were reported over the past month.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A variety of matters came up at Oil City Council’s meeting on Thursday, including an update from City Manager Mark Schroyer on paving the city began last week.
- From staff reports
-
Champagne Rain will perform from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Oil City’s Town Square.
- From staff reports
-
The “Oil City Uncorked” wine walk will be hosted by the Oil City Main Street Program from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City is collecting items from residents and businesses to be put in the sesquicentennial time capsule.
Sept. 9, 1999
Oil City TOPS — Eleven TOPS and three KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Oil City Class of 1962
GOP Motorcycle Ride
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A lack of a normal Applefest in 2020 was a “gut punch” to the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce’s finances.
APPOINTED — Melissa Mann, site administrator at Drake Well Park and Museum near Titusville, has been appointed by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission to the role of director of the agency’s Bureau of Historic Sites & Museums. Mann will supervise Pennsylvania’s 24 state-ow…
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly, Chapter 742 of Clarion, was held Aug. 30 with 12 members weighing in.
Sept. 8, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Route 8 is closed to northbound and southbound traffic in Venango County for bridge rehabilitation work. A detour is posted using Old Route 8 (Route 3013) and Georgetown Road (Route 3004).
- From Staff Reports
-
Drake Well Museum and Park has postponed its Annual Fall Gas Up event that was originally scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. The tentative date for Spring Gas Up is Saturday, May 7, 2022.
- From staff reports
-
A combined study conducted by the United Way of Pennsylvania (UWP) and the Pennsylvania Early Learning Investment Commission (ELIC) has released a report showing data to back up what parents already know:
Most Viewed Articles
-
Accident closes portion of Route 322
-
Coffee In Between hopes to fill void left by Bossa Nova
-
2 people injured in Rockland crash
-
Fetterman to Venango County: "You all are the secret to winning in Pennsylvania"
-
Number of virus cases forces A-C Valley to go remote
-
Police: Oil City woman barricades man inside house
-
Police And Fire Calls - Sept. 7, 2021
-
Handgun incident in Oil City leads to 2 being charged
-
Woman admits to theft of fire department's money
-
Teen charged with murder in double shooting at Georgia shopping center
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Buying old t-shirts & clothing from 2005 & older …
Franklin 218 Pioneer Rd, Sat Sept 18, 8-4. Antiques-primi…
Knox 592 Wentling Corners Road, Sept 17 & 18, 9-5. So…
Seneca - 210 Greystone Ave - Thur, Fri. & Sat., Sept …
Titusville - 5383 State Route 417 (Cherrytree) - Moving S…
Baughman’s Market - Peaches, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons.…
Peaches, early gala and honeycrisp, summer rambo apples a…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches, Bartlett Pears, HoneyCrisp & …
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
'COVID situation' cancels Oil City High School football game
-
Oil City game canceled
-
Ikes rout Knights
-
Knights boot Rockets, 7-1
-
Knights set to take on unbeaten Ikes tonight
-
Knights fall at home to C-L
-
CUP to honor 'Coach Cal'
-
Franklin booters improve to 2-0
-
Perfect Panthers prowl past Rovers
-
Bobcats use depth to win KSAC event
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
2 people injured in Rockland crash
-
Police: Oil City woman barricades man inside house
-
Police And Fire Calls - Sept. 7, 2021
-
Handgun incident in Oil City leads to 2 being charged
-
Woman admits to theft of fire department's money
-
Franklin structure severely damaged in overnight fire
-
Man faces charges in attack against mother
-
Oil City woman accused of criminal trespass
-
Franklin man facing strangulation, assault charges
-
Franklin woman accused of stealing vehicle
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Teen charged with murder in double shooting at Georgia shopping center
-
Daughter cradles her dying mother on sidewalk after couple is shot
-
COVID cases in South Carolina jump by more than 20,000 in 4-day period
-
2 Black men lynched in Palm Beach County will get recognition a century later
-
Mike Bianchi: George O’Leary on USF getting left behind by Big 12-bound UCF: ‘You get what you deserve’
-
‘What we experienced was not inevitable.’ As COVID delta raged in Florida, DeSantis underestimated threat
-
Once all the rage, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has all but disappeared
-
Jamaican reggae legend "Lee Scratch" Perry dies at 85
-
Woman pleads guilty in 2016 slayings of 8 members of an Ohio family
-
French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at 88