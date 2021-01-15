FIRST BIRTHDAY: Laila Shaffer

- From staff reports
- Updated
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 39 new cases of COVID-19 and three new virus-related deaths from the tri-county area.
Shingledecker seeks GOP nod for Clarion coroner
- From staff reports
-
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
The Clarion County jail has reported its first case of the COVID-19 virus.
- From staff reports
-
State Rep. R. Lee James will offer veterans affairs outreach hours at his Seneca office, 3220 Route 257, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Two requests to use city properties got different answers from Oil City Council at a meeting Thursday.
- From staff reports
-
Acting Clarion treasurer seeks election to post
- From staff reports
-
Bill and Carol Black of Cranberry will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary Sunday.
- From staff reports
-
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey released the following statement regarding the House of Representatives impeachment of President Donald Trump:
- From staff reports
-
The Oil City Arts Council will present a virtual Transit Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday with featured artist and Oil City native Randy Moorehead.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 214 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
- From staff reports
-
Relay for Life teams of Venango County are participating in the American Cancer Society's 2021 Daffodil Days.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - Clarion County commissioners have approved a collective bargaining agreement between the county and the United Mine Workers union, which represents the county's 11 probation officers and employees.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported an increase of 141 cases in Forest County.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - Oil Creek Titusville Lines Inc. received a $140,000 grant for rail freight improvements, according to a joint news release from state Reps. R. Lee James and Kathy Rapp.
- From staff reports
-
West Forest students in Tionesta have a new principal.
- From staff reports
-
Congressman Glenn Thompson voted against President Donald Trump's impeachment Wednesday in the U.S. House.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area for the second consecutive day.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Venango County commissioners talked about broadband expansion in the county during the panel's monthly meeting Tuesday.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
New construction for 2020 jumped more than $1 million from the previous year in Cranberry Township.
- From staff reports
-
Today marks the 10th annual Kate Newman Day in Oil City that honors a woman who always loved her hometown and whose legacy lives on four and one-half years after her death.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
KNOX - Keystone School District Superintendent Shawn Algoe will step down from his position, effective Jan. 29.
- From staff reports
-
James assigned to House committees
99TH BIRTHDAY - Elizabeth Neely, formerly of Knox, will mark her 99th birthday Saturday. She is a member of the Eastern Star and attended Edenburg Presbyterian Church. Cards may be sent to her in care of The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St., Room 7A, Franklin.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City School District students in Group A will attend school in person on Mondays and Wednesdays and attend remotely on Tuesdays and Thursdays when the district's hybrid learning model resumes Tuesday, Jan. 19.
- From staff reports
-
Venango County will sponsor a household hazardous waste and electronics collection from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, in the rear parking lot of the Cranberry Mall.
- From staff reports
-
Dennis Farms, a family-owned maple farm in Cooperstown, is one of many Pennsylvania farms that has gotten creative to participate in and benefit from the 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Venango County's three public libraries will remain closed to public access for an indefinite period because of rising COVID-19 cases in the region.
- From staff reports
-
The Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department honored one of its own on Friday with a 15-unit fire truck parade past his home.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 208 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
- From staff reports
-
Today is the deadline for area businesses to submit information and photos to be included in the newspaper's 81st annual Business Review and Forecast.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 51 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.
- From The Clarion News
-
The state Department of Health has announced a drive-through and walk-in COVID-19 testing site will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Clarion County Park in Paint Township.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil City School Board has scheduled a special meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Oil City High School auditorium.
- From staff reports
-
A food pantry distribution planned for Saturday, Jan. 16, at St. Patrick Church in Franklin has been canceled due to the pandemic.
- From staff reports
-
90TH BIRTHDAY - Sara "Sis" Brown of Butler will celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday, Jan. 16. She is the eldest daughter of 18 children born to Lewis and Dorothy Grossman. She has lived most of her life in Butler County and the Wesley/Barkeyville area. Her family includes six children, 1…
