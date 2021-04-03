FIRST BIRTHDAY: Lincoln Roger Kreidler

- From staff reports
Oil City
April 3, 1999
100TH BIRTHDAY - Olive Gilchrist Miller will celebrate her 100th birthday Wednesday, April 21. Her family asks friends to help her remember the day by sending a card or note to her, in care of Sugar Creek Station, at 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin. Olive taught elementary school for 34 years b…
An Easter Vigil service featuring celebrants from several area churches will be posted online today by the Good Hope/Zion Lutheran Ministry.
Easter observances
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 22 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Ada Collett of Clarion. The article was submitted by her family.
Egg hunt set in Fertigs
HARRISBURG - With the opening of trout season to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, anglers are being reminded the state has consolidated the 2021 season into a single, statewide schedule for all counties.
The following students at Clarion-Limestone High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Cranberry Class of 1965
Oil City Garden Club - The Oil City Garden Club is hosting two days of clean-up at Hasson Park from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 17, and Saturday, May 8.
Franklin
April 2, 1999
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.
April 1, 1999
PennDOT is reminding customers to exercise caution while renewing their driver's license or vehicle registration online and to make sure they're on PennDOT's official Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov, for making these transactions.
Rynd Farm
Oil City TOPS - Nine TOPS and seven KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
People who are interested in participating in the Franklin Area Meals on Wheels program may call Pat Winger at (814) 432-3638 for information.
Effective today, Clarion Hospital's COVID-19 testing site will move to 24 Doctors Lane, Suite 100.
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Justice said it has received reports that scammers are creating fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine surveys for consumers to fill out with the promise of a prize or cash at the conclusion of the survey.
Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound travel will be restricted to one lane from Exit 35 (Route 308, Clintonville) to the Venango-Mercer County line near mile post 24, starting Monday, April 12, weather permitting.
The Easter bunny will visit Oil City's North and South Side neighborhoods between noon and 2 p.m. Saturday.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Members of the Venango County Democratic Party will provide Easter dinners that can be delivered or picked up at the group's headquarters in Oil City on Easter Sunday.
March 31, 1999
ATV Club - The Forest County ATV Club is hosting an ATV safety course from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at the Marienville Area Civic Association Building, 149 MACA Drive, Marienville.
Two large buildings - the National Transit Building on the left and the former Oil Exchange on the right - once dominated one section of Center Street just off the bridge over Oil Creek.
March 30, 1999
HONORED - Eric Spielman, son of Steve and Linda Spielman of Oil City, will be honored at the Pittsburgh Pirates home opener on Monday, April 9. The Pirates and other groups will recognize outstanding teachers in the region for their exceptional classroom efforts that positively impact studen…
Oil City
The annual Good Friday laymen's service will be held virtually at 7 a.m. Friday.
Franklin
A nearly $1 million road resurfacing project on a portion of Route 62 in Hickory Township, Forest County, is scheduled to start soon.
