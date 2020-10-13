FIRST BIRTHDAY: Logan Randall Kuberry

caption>Logan Randall Kuberry, son of Paul and Denise Kuberry of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and the grandson of Timothy and Stacy Langer of Tionesta, Brent Kuberry of Pleasantville, and Marcie and Dan McFarland of Tionesta, celebrated his first birthday Monday. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to http://www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, then choosing Submission Forms./caption>

