FIRST BIRTHDAY: Maci Ann Ehrhart

Maci Ann Ehrhart, daughter of Elizabeth Huber and Evan Ehrhart of Oil City, celebrated her first birthday June 12. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, then choosing Submission Forms.
Tri-City Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Frank Klinger and Maryann Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.

PROMOTED - Tony "Michael" Zampogna Jr., a former area resident, has been promoted to services development manager for Caterpillar Inc. He will be responsible for worldwide sales, marketing and services development for all of Caterpillar's Remanufactured products for Resource Industries. Zamp…

Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held June 7, with 10 members weighing in.