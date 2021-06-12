FIRST BIRTHDAY: Mila Baena

- From staff reports
June 12, 1999
- From staff reports
- By ELIZABETH IVELL
"A new heart I will give you, and a new spirit I will put within you; and I will remove from your body the heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh." (Ezekiel 36:26 NRSV)
- From staff reports
First Presbyterian to host guest speaker
- From staff reports
A total of 168 graduates received diplomas during commencement exercises Friday for the Oil City High School Class of 2021.
- From staff reports
PITTSBURGH - A former chief operating officer with Butler Health System and her husband were sentenced on Thursday in federal court on fraud and tax charges.
- From staff reports
Clarion garden club - Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg on June 8.
- From staff reports
Sarah Fisher has been named valedictorian of the Oil City High School Class of 2021.
- From staff reports
Oil City Class of 1971
- From staff reports
June 11, 1999
- From staff reports
June 12
- From staff reports
Fertigs Antique Tractor Show
- From staff reports
Graduating seniors in the Franklin High School Class of 2021 received a number of awards and scholarships.
Cameron Weller was just sitting in his Oil City home and playing guitar when he suddenly realized he had an audience - a black bear.
- From staff reports
A total of 59 graduates received diplomas Thursday evening during outdoor commencement ceremonies at Valley Grove Elementary School for the Rocky Grove High School Class of 2021.
- From staff reports
GEMS will hold a series of "Mentor and Me" programs this summer for Venango County girls entering third through 12th grades.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
Keep your eyes peeled among the rose bushes this week, and you might find a fawn hidden in them.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
SHIPPENVILLE - During the Clarion County Jail Inspection Board meeting on Thursday, warden Jeff Hornberger said the jail is returning to "normal."
- From staff reports
Clayton and Connie Blauser of Oil City celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary June 10.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - The "tedious task" of counting write-in votes from last month's primary election has been completed in Clarion County.
- From staff reports
Anna Culver has been named valedictorian of the West Forest High School Class of 2021.
- From staff reports
The Venango County Historical Society will hold its first Thursday Book Sale of the summer from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the society's headquarters at 307 S. Park St. in Franklin.
- From staff reports
June 10, 1999
- From staff reports
- Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Tuesday had collected 13,563 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,463 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,185 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
- From staff reports
Jay and Delores McKissick of Venus will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
- From staff reports
Judy and Ron Montgomery of Strattanville celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 3.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
After a year of virtual and abbreviated outside concerts, the HOLeY Jeans youth choir and its director are excited to celebrate the choir's 25th anniversary with a concert at 7 p.m. today at Bandstand Park in Franklin.
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
The Oil City Main Street Program's summer outdoor concert series, Music on the Square, returns tonight with a concert by Billy and the Neptunes starting at 7 p.m. at the city's Town Square.
- From staff reports
The Clarion Free Library reopened its children's room Monday.
- From staff reports
The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys today for street reconstruction projects on the entire lengths of Jefferson and Clearfield streets as part of the city's Community Development Block Grant program.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Venango County commissioners have approved a resolution that declares the county to be a Second Amendment county.
- From staff reports
A total of 75 graduates received diplomas Tuesday evening during commencement exercises for the Cranberry High School Class of 2021.
