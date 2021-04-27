FIRST BIRTHDAY: Olivia Ann Schmader

- From staff reports
-
April 27, 1999
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry president is Kim Titley.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A Clintonville volunteer firefighter has a "long road to recovery" after being injured while responding to a pileup crash last week along Interstate 80.
- From staff and wire reports
-
HARRISBURG (AP) - The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education estimates it can save millions of dollars by merging six of its 14 universities into two new institutions, according to more than 400 pages of planning documents released Monday, two days before a vote on the plan.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism has announced its 2021 Historic Preservation Award winners.
- From staff reports
-
Line-painting on Interstate 80 is scheduled to begin today, weather permitting, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
- From staff reports
-
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,990 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 10,992 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,093 tests were positive for the virus.
- From staff reports
-
Former mayor seeks
- From staff reports
-
Thomas and Janice Hartle of Clarion will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
- From staff reports
-
APPOINTED - Saxon Daugherty has been appointed safety press officer for the northwest region District 1 office of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. He will be a liaison between District 1 and its partners, customers, and the public on safety issues and functions as a PennDOT spo…
- From staff reports
-
Larry and Shirley Beightol of Franklin will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
The City of Franklin was named a 2020 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective community forest management.
- From staff reports
-
Achievements
- From staff reports
-
Valley
- From staff reports
-
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Harold James Lamb of Rouseville. The article was submitted by his family.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Cranberry School Board members accepted the resignation of board member Chad Findlay at the panel's meeting Monday.
- From staff reports
-
Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will participate in the National Audubon Society's annual Birdathon, which is slated for May 8-15.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced that Clarion County reported one new virus-related death and the tri-county area reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 and over the past week.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
April 26, 1999
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced the tri-county area reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 and Clarion County reported one new virus-related death over the past week.
- From staff reports
-
Harrisburg The Pennsylvania Department of Health Friday notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been lifted. The move follows updated guidance announced Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prev…
- From staff reports
-
The Marienville Area Library is open to patrons who follow COVID-19 safety guidelines such as wearing face masks.
- From staff reports
-
April 24, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Man seeking Cranberry supervisor position
- From staff reports
-
Franklin
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - A non-residential solar energy systems ordinance and non-residential wind energy systems ordinance were discussed at this week's Clarion County Planning Commission meeting.
- From staff reports
-
Two events are scheduled today in the Emlenton and Foxburg area.
- From staff reports
-
GRADUATE - Melanie Anderson, Melissa Dolecki, Julie Lander, Susan McMullan, Tom Spence and Tammy Witherup completed the 40-hour Penn State Extension Master Gardener educational program and graduated on March 4. After completing internships, they will join other Master Gardener volunteers to …
- From staff reports
-
Bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Mary Ann Richardson, first; Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.
- From staff reports
-
High school musical
Most Viewed Articles
-
2 men killed in Route 322 crash
-
2 men die in crash on Route 322
-
Firefighter hurt after crashes
-
Union prom court announced
-
Powell's mesh mask could end pre-trial release
-
Sligo man killed in crash
-
Rollover crash in Cranberry Township
-
Franklin man accused of robbing woman
-
Both lanes of I-80 reopen
-
Cranberry porch fire
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Brookville 11 Pennsylvania Avenue, April 29 & 30, 8-5…
Moving sale. Tuesday and Wednesday April 27,28 9-3. 20 Cr…
Part-time caregiver needed in Franklin home for elderly w…
Victory Heights Yard Sale Blue House across from Heath St…
Wanted Driver with pickup capable of pulling work trailer…
Looking for female companionship and relationship ages be…
Found White Husky on April 22nd in the Venus/Hemlock area…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Franklin boys, OC girls remain perfect
-
Knights slug past Orioles
-
Berries bounce Lions; Oilers fall at home
-
Scoreboard
-
Veteran PIAA official Ward honored for 50 years
-
Scoreboard for 4-24-21
-
Franklin thinclads split with Titusville
-
Fontanazza, Yeager fare well for Oilers
-
Berries hold on to nip Panthers
-
Scoreboard for 4-23-21
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
General: Afghan military will collapse without some US help
-
NASA's Mars helicopter soars higher, longer on 2nd flight
-
Evidence in Chauvin case contradicted first police statement
-
UK court overturns convictions of 39 post office leaders
-
Columbus police fatally shoots Black teen swinging knife
-
As Europe reopens, ICU teams stick with the sick and dying
-
US plane joins hunt for Indonesian sub after air runs out
-
Columbus police show video of officer fatally shooting girl
-
After Floyd, Congress ready to plunge into policing laws
-
Pressure mounts for release of Knoxville shooting video