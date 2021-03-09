FIRST BIRTHDAY: Owen Leroy Kumer

Owen Leroy Kumer, son of Andrew and Emily Kumer of Fort Worth, Texas, marked his first birthday Sunday. He is the grandson of Wayne and Linda Hargenrader of Oil City, Gerlinda Kumer of Fryburg, and Bob and Traci Kumer of Lucinda.
0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Educational, job fair set

  • From staff reports

The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry will hold a job and educational fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, at the Clarion Mall.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

4-H Country Cookers - The Forest County 4-H Country Cookers will begin club activities Wednesday, March 17, at St. Anthony Church in Tionesta.

Community News

Vaccinations

  • From staff reports

According to the state, there have been 3,699,180 doses of vaccines allocated and 2,666,598 inoculations (full and partial) administered through Wednesday, including 8,781 in Venango County, 10,553 in Clarion County and 1,944 in Forest County.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-City bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Karen Steele, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Rita Courson and Laura Flick, third.

Community News

Venango County adds 7 virus cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango County, as well as one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.

Community News

Vaccinations

  • From staff reports

According to the state, there have been 3,699,180 doses of vaccines allocated and 2,553,518 inoculations (full and partial) administered through Tuesday, including 8,528 in Venango County, 10,194 in Clarion County and 1,859 in Forest County.

Community News

Vaccinations

  • From staff reports

According to the state, 2,483,631 total vaccinations (partial and full inoculations) have been administered through Monday, including 8,391 in Venango County, 9,708 in Clarion County and 1,788 in Forest County.

Community News

Plan would help families cover cost of missed school meals

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state submitted for federal approval the Wolf Administration's plan to issue more than $1 billion in federally funded benefits to families of Pennsylvania children who have attended school remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and who otherwise would have had access to free-…