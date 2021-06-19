FIRST BIRTHDAY: Quinn Thomas Connors

Quinn Thomas Connors, son of Courtney and Mitchell Connors of North East, grandson of Jon Kellogg of Knox and great-grandson of Karen Kellogg of Knox, will celebrate his first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, then choosing Submission Forms.
Community News

SCI Forest visitation resumes June 25

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Corrections announced Thursday that three state prisons, including SCI Forest, have finalized plans to reimplement in-person visitation.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-City Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Frank Klinger and Maryann Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.