FIRST BIRTHDAY: Sarah Hargenrader

Sarah Lynn Hargenrader, daughter of David and Carmen Hargenrader of Moon Township and granddaughter of Wayne and Linda Hargenrader of Oil City, will celebrate her first birthday today.
Oct. 26, 1999
- From staff reports
The recent surge in the price of gas may seem spooky this Halloween, but it’s not frightening people away from driving as demand continues to rise.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
Cranberry School Board members heard Monday that food shortages are becoming more severe in the district.
- From staff reports
Franklin School District announced Monday the junior-senior high school will be closed today through Friday because of a significant rise in student and staff cases of COVID-19.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
A future ready comprehensive plan for the Valley Grove School District, created to provide a consistent strategy for delivering and measuring an education within the district that’s “continuously improving,” is due to be submitted Nov. 30.
- From staff reports
The Venango County Historical Society is attempting to purchase a Wooton desk that belonged to the late Gen. Charles Miller, which is currently available at auction.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Edible Arrangements in Franklin is still for sale as a new owner is being sought to take over the franchise.
- From staff reports
Good Hope and Zion Lutheran Ministry will prepare free Thanksgiving meals for delivery to senior citizens and homebound residents in the Oil City area. Reservations are now being accepted.
- From staff reports
The Wesley Grange fall buckwheat cake and sausage supper has been postponed until next spring because of the uncertainty of what the COVID-19 infection rate might be in the area in early November.
- From staff reports
A preliminary report says a single-engine plane that made an emergency landing in a Clarion County field on Saturday “experienced engine issues” prior to making the landing.
- From staff reports
The Pennsylvania House of Representatives unanimously voted Monday to posthumously honor the late Fred McIlhattan, a lifelong Knox resident who served as state representative for the 63rd District from 1997 to 2008.
- From staff reports
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, who it was announced Friday afternoon tested positive for COVID-19, is now recovering at his Centre County home after being released by Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that evening, according to a news release from Thompson’s office.
Jack and Eva Carson of Tionesta will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary today.
Oct. 25, 1999
Cranberry Class of 1956
BIRTHDAYS — Several residents at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin will mark their birthdays next month. They include: Margery Daugherty, Nov. 2; Jacque Foster, Nov. 5; Bob Thatcher, Nov. 10; John Rodgers, Nov. 12; John Nadig, Nov. 14; Riley Estrada, Nov. 26; and Mark Worden, Nov. 28.
Zonta Club — Members of the Oil City-Franklin Zonta Club met Oct. 19 at Karma Coffee in Oil City.
- From staff reports
The two-year, $32.6 million project to repair and reconstruct nearly 10 miles of Route 8 from Georgetown Road (Route 3004) in Irwin Township to Polk Cutoff Road (Route 3024) in Sandycreek Township is nearly complete.
- Luka Krneta
The Franklin Kiwanis Club will hold a centennial celebration dinner at 7 p.m. Thursday in the meeting room of the Hand in Hand Christian Counseling Center, 118 Grant St.
An additional $4,505 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $17,509.
Oil City water crews will be flushing fire hydrants again this week beginning Sunday night, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and continue through Thursday night. The area being flushed is the North Side of town. Flushing will be done in all sections except the Hasson Heights area.
- From staff reports
Richard “Dick” Balas, a supervisor for Cornplanter Township, received the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors’ 2021 President’s Leadership Award during the association’s Excellence Awards ceremony.
Oct. 23, 1999
- From staff reports
Matric Limited, a Seneca-based electronics contract manufacturer, will mark its 50th anniversary on Dec. 6.
- From staff reports
November is coming, and that means more deer are on the move. November is the most dangerous month in Pennsylvania for deer-car accidents, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Insurance Fraud Prevention Authority.
The City of Franklin street department will pick up leaves with the city’s vacuum machine next week in the following areas:
- From staff reports
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from his office.
Oct. 22, 1999
- From staff reports
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Historical Society will present a clock tower tour honoring the late John Mogle at 2 p.m. Saturday at the History Center, (the former New Bethlehem Bank), 301 Broad St.
Joyce Schmader, who will turn 90 on Oct. 27, lives in Lucinda.
- From staff reports
The Victory Township municipal office and recreation building has been named Gibbs Hall in honor of Gene and Rose Gibbs, longtime township residents who have been active in the community.
70th ANNIVERSARY — Jack and Eva Carson of Tionesta will mark their 70th wedding anniversary Tuesday. Both are graduates of the Tionesta High School, and both were in the Class of 1949.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Agent Orange is a tactical herbicide used by the U.S. military for control of vegetation. It was named for the orange band around the storage barrel.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
A Franklin resident is sharing his story about his life after almost dying.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
With the rise in drug and alcohol use, Venango County Human Services is doing what it can to keep the next generation from joining the trend.
Martha Breene was initially elected to be the local Republican Party's chairman in 2004, when she replaced Jim Miller.
The original bank was the New Bethlehem Savings Bank that became the First National Savings Bank.
Oct. 21, 1999
- From staff reports
A workshop about financial aid programs to help pay for college will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the Franklin High School cafeteria.
